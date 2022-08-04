New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan The tour has hit back at an antitrust lawsuit filed by eleven former members, calling it an attempt to “freeride” on the “interests and efforts” of the tour’s current members.

In an open letter addressed to the tour, Monahan vowed to “vigorously” fight the lawsuit filed. Phil Mickelson and 10 other LIV golfers The PGA Tour’s indefinite suspensions are meant to derail their careers.

The lawsuit was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Phil Mickelson, other live golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour: Report

“We stand ready to defend our membership and contest this latest attempt to disrupt our tour, and you should be confident in the legal merits of our position,” Monahan said in the letter. “Basically, these suspended players – now the Saudi Golf League – they withdrew from the tour and now want to come back. Since the Saudi Golf League is on hiatus, they are trying to use lawyers to compete with our members. In good standing.”

In addition to the complaint, three other golfers — Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones — are all filed for a temporary injunction Arguing that they qualified before joining LIV Golf, to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs next week.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“This is an attempt to use the Tour platform to promote themselves and to freeride on your interests and efforts. The Tour and the competition to allow reentry into our events to the detriment of our organization, our players, our partners and our fans,” Monahan continued. “The lawsuit they filed expects us to believe the opposition, so we want to make our case clear and strong.”

“Let me be clear: We will continue to protect players and members who adhere to the rules written for them.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Monahan concluded the letter by encouraging other tour members to “speak out”.