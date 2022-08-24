type here...
Sports PGA Tour stars including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy...
Sports

PGA Tour stars including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to compete in Monday night’s Virtual TGL

By printveela editor

-

10
0
- Advertisment -


Move over, Monday Night Football: TGL is here.

After Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy On Tuesday announced their new company, TMRW Sports on Wednesday introduced the TGL, a “new tech-infused league” that partners with the PGA Tour.

“TGL is the next evolution in professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future. Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis with many of the sport’s biggest events,” Woods said in a release. “As a big sports fan, I’m excited to see golf combine technology and the team elements common in other sports. We all know that in a football stadium or basketball arena you can watch every play, every minute. The action unfolds right in front of you. That’s something that’s inherently impossible in traditional golf – and TGL’s One thing that sets it apart and attracts a new generation of fans.”

More: Commissioner says PGA Tour ‘strongest year in history’

More from the release:

  • Teams: Six teams of three PGA Tour players
  • Mercury: 15 Regular Season Monday Night Matches Semifinals and Final Matches Starting January 2024
  • Venue: The virtual course is complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex
  • Fan Experience: Every shot will be televised live in a 2-hour, primetime televised match

“I have the utmost respect for the game of golf, and TGL, while rooted in the game’s traditions, is taking a bold step into the sport’s technology-fueled future,” added McIlroy. “TGL taps into the appeal of team golf in an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game. TGL broadens golf’s appeal to younger and more diverse fans and serves as another way to introduce people to the game I love.”

Previous articleWatchdog: Former Interior chief Zinke lied during casino probe
Next articleThe DOJ has released a secret Russia investigation memo recommending Trump be charged with obstruction

Latest news

CANADAprintveela editor - 0

Study finds more children hospitalized for cannabis poisoning after food legalization

Chocolate products available to authorized retailers are on display at an Ontario cannabis store in Toronto on Friday,...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Biden names Kimberly Cheatle as new Secret Service director at ‘critical moment’ for agency

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden named former career Secret Service officer Kimberly Cheatle as the agency's new director at...
Read more
US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

Biden Says Black, Hispanic Student Loan Borrowers ‘Don’t Own Their Homes’ During $300 Billion Handout

off Video Biden blasted for 'racist' comment during $300 billion student loan...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

White House Press Secretary Says Biden’s Student Loan Handout Is ‘Fiscally Responsible’

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on August 24th Here are...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Nick Cannon is expecting another baby with Brittany Bell, who shares her baby bump reveal in maternity video

closer Video Fox News Flash Top Entertainment and Celebrity Highlights Here....
Read more
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

NFL legend says 49ers ‘absolutely crazy’ to start Trey Lance over Jimmy Garoppolo

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News