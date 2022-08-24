PGA Tour stars including Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy to compete in Monday night’s Virtual TGL

Move over, Monday Night Football: TGL is here.

After Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy On Tuesday announced their new company, TMRW Sports on Wednesday introduced the TGL, a “new tech-infused league” that partners with the PGA Tour.

“TGL is the next evolution in professional golf, and I am committed to helping lead it into the future. Embracing technology to create this unique environment gives us the ability to move our sport into primetime on a consistent basis with many of the sport’s biggest events,” Woods said in a release. “As a big sports fan, I’m excited to see golf combine technology and the team elements common in other sports. We all know that in a football stadium or basketball arena you can watch every play, every minute. The action unfolds right in front of you. That’s something that’s inherently impossible in traditional golf – and TGL’s One thing that sets it apart and attracts a new generation of fans.”

More from the release:

Teams: Six teams of three PGA Tour players

Six teams of three PGA Tour players Mercury: 15 Regular Season Monday Night Matches Semifinals and Final Matches Starting January 2024

15 Regular Season Monday Night Matches Semifinals and Final Matches Starting January 2024 Venue: The virtual course is complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex

The virtual course is complete with a tech-infused, short-game complex Fan Experience: Every shot will be televised live in a 2-hour, primetime televised match

“I have the utmost respect for the game of golf, and TGL, while rooted in the game’s traditions, is taking a bold step into the sport’s technology-fueled future,” added McIlroy. “TGL taps into the appeal of team golf in an exciting, fan-friendly environment, comparable to sitting courtside at an NBA game. TGL broadens golf’s appeal to younger and more diverse fans and serves as another way to introduce people to the game I love.”