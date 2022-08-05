type here...
Sports

PGA Tour players aren’t too happy about the LIV golfers’ lawsuit

By printveela editor

It was announced on Wednesday 11 LIV Golf Members Sue PGA Tour In response to being banned from the league after jumping ship and joining a Saudi-backed, Greg Norman-led circuit.

A few hours later, the PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan issued a memo to players “We are preparing to defend our membership and contest this latest attempt to disrupt our tour, and you should be confident in the legal merits of our position.”

The Windham Championship is the final event of the 2021-22 PGA Tour regular season this week in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Several players on the field and some others have reacted to the lawsuit on social media.

And They are not very happy about it.

Will Zalatoris, Billy Horschel, Kevin Kisner and JT Poston

Joel Damen

Harry Higgs

Maximum Home

