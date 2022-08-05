New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan encouraged circuit members on Wednesday Speak out against their “former colleagues”. 11 players who defected to LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit against the tour.

Many of them made an open invitation.

Will Zalatoris, who finished second in the 2022 PGA Championship, did not appear to welcome the idea of ​​players resigning their memberships to join a rival Saudi-backed league or playing without rejoining the Tour.

Phil Mickelson, other live golfers file antitrust lawsuit against PGA Tour: Report

He called their decision “detrimental” to the PGA Tour.

“What I find a little disappointing is that they’ve made their choice to go there – they’re playing a live competition tour and they want to come back here and play… What they’re doing, going there, is detrimental to our tour. So, you can’t have it both ways.” said Zalatoris. Via Golf Channel.

Similarly, four-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner called it a “difficult situation”, adding that while he has no “hard feelings” towards those joining the rival circuit, he believes they should “stick to where they’ve been”.

“Actually, they didn’t like our tour, so they went to another tour, and now they’re fighting to come back to our tour. I don’t quite understand,” he said. Kisner.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Phil Mickelson and 10 other LIV golfers filed an antitrust lawsuit claiming Indefinite Suspensions of the PGA Tour The aim is to damage their career. In addition to the complaint, three other golfers — Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones — all filed for a temporary ban from participating in next week’s FedEx Cup playoffs, arguing they qualified before joining LIV Golf.

JT Poston, who joined the tour in 2015, expressed his concern that the lawsuit would ultimately affect the players they once competed against.

“I think when you have these lawsuits and stuff like that, the money that’s being used to fight those lawsuits and support those cases, it’s coming out of our pockets — guys that are stuck with the tour, done with the tour. So good for a lot of the guys here,” he told Golf Channel.

Other players took to social media to share the same sentiment.

“It’s really sad that 3 LIV players are trying to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs,” Michael Kim said in a tweet Wednesday. “You made the decision to LIV, stay there. You took money and that’s fine but it’s a shame. You don’t have to say yes because it’s free.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“I have no problems with all these guys taking money and playing LIV. That’s what they want to do great,” he added in a separate tweet. “Don’t try to force your way into playing FedEx playoff events, as LIV’s lawyers will provide and legal fees will be paid.”

“Some people seem to want their cake and eat it too,” says Joel Dahmen. “Please stay away in your fantasy land. Sincerely, many tour players.”

In an open letter to the tour, Monahan vowed to fight the lawsuit “vigorously” to protect the PGA Tour.

“This is your tour, built on the foundation of us working together for the good and development of the organization… and then you reap the rewards. Your former colleagues seem to have forgotten an important aspect of that equation,” the commissioner wrote.