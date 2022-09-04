New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The PGA Tour is extending its ban on LIV golfers after it released a memo saying membership “will not and will not be renewed” for those who left to join the Saudi-backed group.

Sports Illustrated reports that the memo was distributed to players by letter.

“The Tour will not enter into a membership agreement with a player when, as here, it reasonably anticipates that the player will be unable to perform its material obligations under that agreement,” the letter read. “Accordingly, your PGA Tour membership cannot and will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season.

LIV Golf joined the antitrust suit against the PGA Tour, which was initially filed by some LIV golfers. Pat Perez, Carlos Ortiz, Abraham Unser and Jason Kokrak were among those golfers, but they dropped their lawsuits on the tour.

Phil Mickelson was among those who filed suit in August, alleging their suspensions from the Tour hurt their careers. Others filed a temporary restraining order to compete in the FedEx Cup, claiming they qualified before joining LIV Golf. A federal judge in California rejected that ban.

Along with their lawsuit, LIV Golf said it was “forced to increase its costs to sign Tour players and deter others from recruiting under the threat of punishment.”

LIV Golf said that without a fair trial, “its ability to maintain a meaningful competitive presence in the markets will be destroyed.”

This is all because LIV Golf is playing their first event in the US this weekend in Boston. LIV Golf and PGA Tour golfers will both play in the same BMW PGA Championship in London next weekend, something the likes of Rory McIlroy is not happy about.

“I hate what it does to the game of golf,” McIlroy said recently of LIV Golf. “I hate it. I really do. It makes me sick to go to Wentworth and see 18 of them there in two weeks’ time. It just doesn’t sit well with me.”

The PGA Tour has made significant changes to their format for next year, including committing top players to at least 20 events before the start of the new season. They will feature 12 “elevated events” aimed at creating bigger purses considering golfers are leaving the PGA Tour for LIV Golf’s guaranteed millions.

The PGA Tour will also launch an “earnings guarantee program” that guarantees “at least $500,000 per player in the league.” A full exemption is offered to members who participate in at least 15 events.