The war between The PGA Tour And the rival Saudi-backed LIV Golf Circuit has led a changing dynamic in the world of golf over the past few months.

On Wednesday, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan unveiled significant changes to the Tour that will see top players commit to a 20-tournament schedule with major financial incentives.

Monahan announced the changes at a press conference after a players-only meeting in Delaware last week Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and other top golfers LIV met to discuss the ongoing threat of golf and the direction of the tour.

That meeting and other results led to a major recommitment from the tour’s top players.

“Our top players are firmly behind the Tour,” Monahan said, “helping us deliver an unmatched product to our fans, guaranteed to see the best players compete against each other in 20 events or more throughout the season.”

With the exception of a small field to start the year at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, fans can now see top players compete against each other in at least 17 tournaments on a schedule that features $20 million in purses.

Those players will compete next season in 12 elevated events of their choosing, along with the four majors and the Players Championship and three PGA Tour events, Monahan said.

“When I tune in to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, I expect to see Tom Brady throw a football. When I tune in to a Formula 1 race, I expect to see Lewis Hamilton in the car,” Rory McIlroy said Wednesday. “Sometimes what’s happened on the PGA Tour is that we’re all independent and we have our own schedules and that means we never get together.

“I think that’s what came out Last week’s meeting And what Jay just announced here is that we’re all committed to coming together more often to make the product even more compelling.”

Next year’s participating players will be determined by a revised Player Impact Program (PIP) to increase the bonus pool. $50 million to $100 millionThe leading player gets a $15 million bonus.

“Every single member of the PGA Tour is going to benefit from the changes we’re going to make,” Monahan said. “The tour continues to grow by having the best players in the world, as we continue to lean on and invest in our philosophy of being the single-best competition venue.”

This announcement was made a few days after the speculations LIV Golf is expected to announce Joining several news crews at the end of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.