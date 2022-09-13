New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Jets Head coach Robert Saleh is keeping an eye on the doubters after the team’s dismal performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and at the top of the list is now Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

The “Manningcast” of Monday night’s broadcast of the Denver Broncos-Seattle Seahawks game threw shade at the two-time Super Bowl champion Jets, specifically calling out backup quarterback Joe Flacco, who went 37-of-59 for 307 yards and just one touchdown. Touch down in New York lost 24-9 to his former team.

“I hope they throw it 70 times tonight,” Eli Manning, the brother of former Broncos legend, said before laughing off the notion.

JETS’ DJ Reid explains heartbreaking reason for late-game celebration in blowout loss: ‘Deeper than football

“Well, the Jets threw it 59 times and it worked out well for them yesterday. They looked good,” Manning continued sarcastically, prompting the former New York Giants Quarterback to add: “Wow, shots were fired early.”

Peyton Manning continued to double down: “You can’t throw 59 times in the opener, you can’t do it… guarantee you won’t win.”

According to Sports Illustrated Sunday marked the third time in Flacco’s 25-year career that he has thrown the ball more than 56 times in a game.

Despite the poor performance in Week 1, head coach Robert Saleh stood by his team and warned critics — once you jump ship, “don’t come back.”

“For all the people who continue to speak up and continue to be skeptical, we’re taking credit. And I can’t wait — and I speak for the entire organization — to shove it down everybody’s throats when it comes,” he said during a Monday appearance on “The Michael Kay Show.”

Saleh told the media on Monday that anything can happen at quarterback, and Flacco is likely to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.