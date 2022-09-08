closer
It has been six years since Peyton Manning retired from the NFL Two-time Super Bowl champion The game of football stayed around.

Manning and his brother, Eli, host the “ManningCast.” Monday Night Football, And Payton said he’s been a resource for players, coaches and general managers since retiring.

But Manning doesn’t like being the head coach or working in the team’s front office, especially after players on his son’s football team questioned him.

Peyton Manning throws a pass during the Ring of Honor induction ceremony during halftime of the game between the Washington football team and the Denver Broncos at Empower Field, Mile High, on Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver.

“I don’t see GM in my future,” Manning told the “Colin Cowherd Podcast.”

“Coach? Coaching is out of my future.”

Manning told Cowherd that his former head coach, Tony Dungy, advised him to take a year off from football after he retired. This is when Manning realized He didn’t want to go into coaching.

Peyton Manning was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame on October 31, 2021 in Denver.

“I decided after that year that I didn’t want to go into coaching,” Manning said. “I didn’t think I’d be a very good coach. I was good at calling plays when I was playing quarterback. I wasn’t very good when other people were playing quarterback. So, my sixth grade offensive coordinator job was rough.

“Every time Jim Sorgi or Brock Osweiler would go in, sometimes they’d let me call plays in the preseason and I’d breathe it in. Three-and-out, punt every time.”

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning speaks during halftime of the game between the Denver Broncos and the Washington football team at Empower Field at Mile High, Mile High, Denver, Oct. 31, 2021, during the unveiling of his name in the stadium's Ring of Fame.

Manning also decided not to be a full-time network broadcaster like Tony Romo or Chris Collinsworth, preferring his “fall weekends to be free.”

Peyton and Eli Manning will host 10 “ManningCast” games this year starting with the Seattle Seahawks-Denver Broncos game Week 1.

