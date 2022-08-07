New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich. said Sunday that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) decision to intervene in the GOP House primary for Michigan’s 3rd District was “risky” and “paints a very telling picture of where our politics are in 2022.”

Meijer joined CBS News’ “Face the Nation” after Tuesday’s loss to Trump-backed candidate John Gibbs.

“So we had a situation where not only did I have the former president standing against me, but in a rare display of bipartisan unity, Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic Campaign Committee also came together to try to get me off the ballot. Now, that’s just the hypocrisy and hypocrisy of our politics today. highlights. And frankly, I don’t know what the end result was. But the fact that we have the establishment left and the far right in common paints a very telling picture of where our politics are in 2022,” Meijer told CBS’s Margaret Brennan. .

The DCCC said it is spending $425,000 on advertising promoting Gibbs in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area.

REP. Peter Meijer on House Democrats’ Campaign Arm Funding Against His Primary Opponent: Political Jiu-Jitsu

“Do you think that ad really made a difference? I mean, Democrats don’t vote in these primaries, Republicans do. Why did Michigan Republicans fall for this ad?” Brennan asked.

“Let me note that this ad was not intended, it was not being played on MSNBC. It was not being played where Democratic voters could see it. It was targeted to try and persuade Republican primary voters. My primary The challenger is up. And I should add that I lost by roughly 3% of over 100,000 votes, we lost by less than 4,000,” Meijer said.

Brennan also asked whether he believed the Democrats’ strategy would succeed.

“So I think there’s certainly a cynical calculus with the Democrats playing with meddling, it’s a risky, dangerous strategy. Where President Biden is in his approval ratings is that it’s hard to see that strategy — it is. It’s easy to see that strategy backfire in spectacular fashion. , that is why we should not accept a zero-sum idea of ​​politics,” he said.

After the victory of Trump-backed candidates, some Democrats question interference in the GOP primaries

Democratic groups across the US, including the Democratic Governors Association, are throwing money behind Trump-backed candidates like Gibbs or Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox in an effort to elect GOP candidates they think will give Democrats a better chance of defeating the general. Election

Several House Democrats have spoken out against the DCCC’s strategy, including Rep. Kathleen Rice, DN.Y. including, who called the move “illegal”.

The DCCC celebrated Gibbs’ victory and suggested it would seal the deal for Democrats in the general election.

“Last night, Donald Trump’s dream became the GOP’s nightmare. This primary victory for John Gibbs now seals the fate of Republicans hoping to hold a Democratic-leaning district,” the DCCC told Fox News Digital.