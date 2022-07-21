New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pete SeegerA banjo-playing folk singer whose music is indelibly intertwined with his social activism was honored Thursday as the latest American musician to appear on a US postage stamp.

According to a US Postal Service spokesman, the Forever stamp, featuring a color-toned, black-and-white photograph of Seeger’s profile singing and playing his five-string banjo, was sold at post offices nationwide in the early 1960s. .

In the evening special celebrations were arranged Newport, Rhode IslandThe site of the Newport Folk Festival, where Seeger was a performer and sometime board member.

“I am proud to have a photo of my father that I took almost 60 years ago become this wonderful forever stamp,” his son Dan Seeger said in a statement. “My father wrote most of his letters by hand – written letters – and I can imagine him smiling and having this great respect, because he relied on the US Mail for its simplicity and honesty, knowing that thoughts and ideas could go from sender to receiver. Get tremendous expansion and delivery to a single receiver.”

Seeger, a Harvard dropout who died in 2014 at age 94, wrote or co-wrote “If I Had a Hammer,” “Turn, Turn, Turn,” and “Where Have All the Flowers Gone.” He is also credited with popularizing “We Shall Overcome,” the anthem of the Civil Rights Movement.

“He was not only a champion of traditional American music, but he was also celebrated as a unifying force by promoting many causes, including civil rights, labor rights, social justice, the peace movement and environmental protection,” says Tom. Foti, the Postal Service’s vice president of product solutions.

A lifelong activist, Seeger was banned from commercial airplay after appearing before the House Un-American Activities Committee for Communist affiliations in the 1950s and 1960s, but his career never slowed and he continued to record and tour.

He won Grammy Awardshas been inducted into both the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame and has earned both the National Medal of the Arts and Kennedy Center Honors.

He remained an activist until the end of his life – walking The streets of Manhattan In 2011, he led the Occupy Movement protest.

Seeger joins a long list of musical performers to appear on a US postage stamp, including Elvis Presley, Thelonious Monk, Ray Charles and Frank Sinatra.

Seeger stamps are sold in 16 panes that resemble a vintage 45 rpm record sleeve, according to the Postal Service. Stamp and pane designed by Antonio Alcala and photograph color-tinted by Kristen Monthey.