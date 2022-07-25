closer
Pete Rose will take the field in Philadelphia next month for the first time since serving a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball.

Rose agreed to a lifetime ban in August 1989 after an investigation by attorney John Dowd for MLB found that Rose had placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds winning games for the team from 1985-87.

Pete Rose of the Philadelphia Phillies bats during a 1980 baseball game. Rose will be on the field in Philadelphia next month. Baseball's career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend and will be introduced on the field Aug. 7 along with several former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team.

(AP Photo, File)

Baseball’s career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend and will be introduced on the field Aug. 7 along with several former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team.

Larry Bowa, the starting shortstop on the 1980 team, said during Saturday night’s telecast of the Cubs-Phillies game that Rose, 81, would appear at the event. A Phillies spokesman confirmed Bova’s statement.

Pete Rose speaks during the statue honoring ceremony before the baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 17, 2017 in Cincinnati. Rose will be on the field in Philadelphia next month. Baseball's career hits leader will be part of Phillies alumni weekend and will be introduced on the field Aug. 7 along with several former teammates from the 1980 World Series championship team.

(AP Photo/John Minchiello, File)

Rose has been seen celebrating in Cincinnati since being banned.

His application for reinstatement by MLB was denied in 2015 by commissioner Rob Manfred. Rose applied again in 2020.

Baseball legend Pete Rose played Stuart Varney's 'Varney & Co.' on June 5, 2019 in the studios of Fox Business Network in New York City.

(Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

A 17-time All-Star, Rose had 826 of his 4,256 hits in five years playing for the Phillies from 1979-83.