New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pete Rose returned to the Philadelphia Phillies to much fanfare Sunday as he was part of a celebration of the organization of the 1980 World Series team.

Rose walked onto the field at Citizens Bank Ballpark and shouted “Pete!” They chanted slogans and clapped loudly with the fans.

The 81-year-old all-time leader in hits was an All-Star the year the Phillies won the World Series. The team trailed 91-71 against a loaded lineup that included Rose, Manny Trillo, Mike Schmidt, Larry Bowa, Bob Boone, Greg Luzinski, Gary Maddox and Bake McBride. Steve Carlton and Dick Ruthven were the leaders of the pitching staff, and Tug McGraw had a 1.46 ERA in 57 appearances.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rose is happy to be back.

“They made me feel good today,” he said. “I wouldn’t say I expected it. I expected it from Philly fans. That’s who they are. They love their sports heroes.”

Rose was inducted into the Phillies’ Wall of Fame in 2017 when sexual misconduct allegations surfaced. He got into an argument with the reporters when he was questioned about the allegations.

There are no immediate plans to induct him into the Wall of Fame.

“Anybody wants to be on the Wall of Fame,” Rose said. “I don’t know who made that decision, but God bless them. They made it for a reason. I’m here today for the biggest event in Philadelphia in a long time. I’m sitting here talking to you guys. It’s all right.”

Yankees minor leaguer Derek Dietrich, four others suspended for performance-enhancing drugs

He returned to Philly for the first time after receiving a lifetime ban for betting on baseball.

Rose agreed to the lifetime ban after an investigation by attorney John Dowd for MLB found that Rose placed numerous bets on the Reds while playing and managing the team from 1985-1987. He has since asked MLB to end his ban.

He played five years for the Phillies, recording 826 of his 4,256 hits with the organization. He was also a four-time All-Star with the club before leaving the team for the Montreal Expos.

The Phillies defended bringing Rose out for a celebration last month. The 81-year-old was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2016 and was at Great American Ballpark for the ceremony.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete’s teammates about his inclusion,” Phillies said last month. “Everyone wanted Pete to be a part of the festivities as there would be no trophy without him in 1980. Additionally, the club received permission from the commissioner’s office to invite Pete as a member of the championship team.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.