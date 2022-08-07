Pete Rose dismisses sexual misconduct questions as Phillies honor 1980 team

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pete Rose on Sunday dismissed questions about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor baseball’s hit king after a woman accused him of having sex with him as a minor.

“It was 55 years ago, babe,” Rose told a women’s baseball writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Rose, however, had no trouble reminiscing about the 1980 World Series champion Phillies team — which was 42 years ago, Pete — honored before Sunday’s game.

When the 81-year-old Rose stepped onto the field at Citizens Bank Park for the first time since serving a lifetime ban — not many were born or even too young to remember baseball’s hit king — he received a standing ovation from Phillies fans. From Major League Baseball in August 1989.

“They made me feel good today,” Rose said of the cheers. “I don’t want to say I expected it. I expect this from Philly fans. Such is their manner. They love their sports heroes.

Rose’s already tarnished reputation was dealt another blow when the Phillies’ planned induction into the Wall of Fame in 2017 was canceled due to sexual misconduct allegations against him. Rose reacted strongly to a reporter’s question before the game — and later apologized to her during Sunday’s ceremony, asking, “Would you forgive me if I signed 1,000 baseballs for you?” – and just as combative on topic after the pregame ceremony.

“I’m going to tell you one more time: I’m here for the Philly fans, I’m here for my teammates, OK,” Rose said. “I’m here for the Philly organization and who cares what happened 50 years ago.

“You weren’t born. So you shouldn’t talk about it, because you weren’t born. Don’t talk about it if you don’t know anything about it.”

The woman, identified in 2017 as Jane Doe, said Rose called her in 1973, when she was 14 or 15, and they began a sexual relationship in Cincinnati that lasted for several years. She also alleged that Rose met her at a location outside of Ohio for sex.

Rose’s lawyer said the woman’s claims have not been verified.

Rose admitted he had a relationship with the woman in 2017, but he said it started when she was 16. He also said they never had sex outside of Ohio.

At the time, Rose was in her mid-30s and married with two children.

Rose was among several former Phillies greats honored for the 1980 team — including Hall of Famer Steve Carlton and fellow World Series champions Bob Boone, Greg Luzinski and Larry Bowa. Mike Schmidt sent a videotaped message and missed the Alumni Day celebration because he tested positive for COVID-19.

“We’ve been doing this for a while, coming back every year, and I thought it was pretty special to have Pete in the mix,” Boone said. “When I went to (Cooperstown), I always thought he wanted to be there. You can write anything there, but he’s the greatest hitter in the league. Name him and he did this, got punished for anything. “

Last month, the Phillies defended their decision to invite Rose to participate in the ceremony.

“In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete’s teammates about his inclusion,” the Phillies said in a statement. “Everyone wanted to be a part of the festivities as there would be no trophy without Pete in 1980. Additionally, the club received permission from the commissioner’s office to invite Pete as a member of the championship team.

The original 1980 anniversary celebration was postponed for two seasons due to the pandemic.

A 17-time All-Star, Rose had 826 of his 4,256 hits in five years playing for the Phillies from 1979-83. There are no immediate plans for Rose to be inducted into Philadelphia’s Wall of Fame.

“Anybody wants to be on the Wall of Fame,” Rose said. “I don’t know who made that decision, but God bless them. They did it for a reason. I’m still here today for the biggest event in Philadelphia in a long time. I am sitting here to talk to you. Everything will be even.”

Rose agreed to the lifetime ban after a hearing by attorney John Dowd for MLB, which found that Rose placed numerous bets on the Cincinnati Reds to win while playing for and managing the team from 1985-87.

Rose has asked MLB to end his lifetime ban.

“He also made some mistakes and got in trouble for it,” Boone said, “but there he is.”