Pete Rose appeared at Citizens Bank Ballpark in Philadelphia on Sunday as part of the Phillies honoring the 1980 World Series team.

As he spoke to the media, Rose clashed with a female reporter from The Philadelphia Inquirer over questions about the organization canceling plans to honor him in 2017 after a woman claimed he had sex with him when he was a minor. .

“It was 55 years ago, babe,” Rose said.

The woman, identified in 2017 as Jane Doe, said Rose called her in 1973, when she was 14 or 15, and they began a sexual relationship in Cincinnati that lasted for several years. She also alleged that Rose met her at a location outside of Ohio for sex. Claims by Rose’s lawyer have not been confirmed.

Baseball’s hit king admitted in 2017 that he had a relationship with the woman, but he said it began when she was 16 and he never had sex with her outside of Ohio.

The allegations led the Phillies to scrap plans to put Rose on their Wall of Fame.

“I’m going to tell you one more time: I’m here for the Philly fans, I’m here for my teammates, OK,” he added. “I’m here for the Philly organization and who cares what happened 50 years ago?”

Rose received a large amount of praise from Phillies fans.

He played five years for the Phillies, recording 826 of his 4,256 with the organization. He was also a four-time All-Star with the club before leaving the team for the Montreal Expos.

The Phillies defended bringing Rose out for a celebration last month. The 81-year-old was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2016 and was at Great American Ballpark for the ceremony.

“In planning the 1980 reunion, we consulted with Pete’s teammates about his inclusion,” Phillies said last month. “Everyone wanted Pete to be a part of the festivities as there would be no trophy without him in 1980. Additionally, the club received permission from the commissioner’s office to invite Pete as a member of the championship team.”

Rose agreed to the lifetime ban after an investigation by attorney John Dowd for MLB found that Rose placed numerous bets on the Reds while playing and managing the team from 1985-1987.

Rose has asked MLB to end his lifetime ban.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.