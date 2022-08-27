New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Pete Hegseth called out “Gutfeld!” Above criticized the progressive, radical leftist “war” on our schools.

Pte Hegseth: Watch out, the left doesn’t stop, they won’t be happy until the school is a bunch of uneducated eunuchs sliding down the striper pole, screaming that America is racist, they are castrated eunuchs, I had to see it. You know, language is hidden, unions are dominant, tactics are changing, and your children, you know, are targets. Remember when we thought the war on schools was peaking with covid and serious race theory? CRT Masking your Zoom class. It’s not unheard of in a while as progressives progress, the way locusts progress or progress through cornfields. In Fairfax County, Virginia, teachers are being trained Gender transition in children without parental consent.

