While Pete Davidson is dating Kim Kardashian, He showed his loyalty through tattoos.

The couple called it quits on Friday after dating for nine months, a source told E! News.

Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, remained close after Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

Weeks after rumors of their romance surfaced in October, they were spotted with friends at Knott’s Scary Farm Halloween weekend.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star adorned her body with a pair Tattoos for the “Kardashians” star.

He got his latest ink in May. Davidson was spotted leaving the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles with the letters “KNSCP” tattooed on his neck, according to Page Six.

Fans quickly speculated that the letters were dedicated to the reality TV star and her four children with ex-husband Kanye West.

The “K” stands for Kim and the rest of the letters may be a tribute to him The Kardashian-West children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

In March, Kardashian gushed about Davidson’s body art on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“Yeah, he’s got some tattoos — some pretty, you know, he’s got,” commented the Skims founder.

“I think my favorite is the one that says ‘My Girl is a Lawyer’ and it’s really cute.”

Although Kardashian is not yet a lawyer, Sentiment ink Dedicated to her quest to become one.

Before the “My Girl is a Lawyer” tattoo emerged, things were testy between Davidson and Kardashian’s ex-husband West.

The “King of Staten Island” star was also spotted with a tattoo of “KIM” in black letters. That tat was revealed in now-deleted screenshots of text messages between Davidson and West.

the rapper asked Davidson after an argument between the two, and the comedian responded with a shirtless selfie and a text that read, “In bed with your wife.”

Although Kardashian and Davidson have decided to split, a source told E! They still have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but their schedules and the long distance between them “made it really hard to maintain a relationship.”

The outlet clarified that the split does not mean Kardashian and West will try to rekindle their relationship.