Pete Davidson’s Little sister, Casey, honored their late firefighter father, Scott, with a moving tribute shared to Instagram on Sunday to mark 21 years since the September 11 attacks.

Scott Davidson, A New York A fireman from Brooklyn Heights, who died responding to a call on 9/11 when the second plane hit the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center. He is 33.

Pete Davidson was seven years old when his father rushed five firefighters across the Brooklyn Bridge and toward the Twin Towers to help people on the scene where he died a hero. Casey is three years old.

“I wish you were here this year,” she wrote online. “We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your CaseyGirl.”

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation He wrote that Scott’s “acts of heroism were not surprising” because becoming a firefighter was his “lifelong dream” and he often called the role “the greatest job in America.”

“On September 11, 2001, Scott was on duty and responded to a call when a second hijacked plane hit the World Trade Center,” the organization added. “He was a brave and fearless man and a devoted patriot. He was a friend to many, and will be greatly missed by us all.”

Pete has paid tributes to his father over the years, including the 2020 semi-autobiographical film “The King of Staten Island,” which he wrote and starred in.

“It’s as pretty transparent as I can be,” he told E! News. “We really wanted to follow this family and the tragedy and how it affected them. And we wanted to show how you can overcome tragedy through life experiences.”

The coming-of-age story follows a young man about the consequences of losing his family’s patriarch at the age of seven and his struggles to move forward with his own life.

“When you can share a story of this magnitude and with so many people, it shows how open and honest I can be, and I think it’s helped me face my personal demons,” he added.

“It was something, one of the goals of this film was to allow me to put my past behind me and I think we were able to do that.”

Pete, the youngest comedian to join the cast of SNL in 2016 at just 20 years old, recently said Farewell to the sketch comedy show In an open letter shared on his friend Dave Cirrus’ Instagram page.

“Even though it’s not a popular opinion, I appreciate you always being behind me and sticking up for me,” he said. “Thank you for always believing in me and being by my side no matter how ridiculous.

“Thank you for teaching me the values ​​of life, how to grow up and the memories that will last a lifetime. ‘SNL’ is my home. I am so happy and sad about tonight’s show. There are so many reasons I can’t explain.”