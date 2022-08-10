Pete Davidson’s Just For Laughs performance in Toronto canceled

Comedian Pete Davidson’s Just For Laughs performance in Toronto has been cancelled, the CBC News Festival confirmed on Wednesday.

In June, Davidson was announced as the headliner of Just For Laughs Toronto. His now canceled performance was a September 25 event at Meridian Hall titled Conversation with Pete Davidson.

Former Saturday night life the star was one of two ComedyCon headliners, the second Unreliable star and creator Issa Ray. Both event pages for Conversation with Pete Davidson and Davidson’s artist page were subsequently removed from the Just For Laughs website.

According to an email Just For Laughs sent to ticket holders, the event was canceled due to a scheduling conflict. CBC News has reached out to a representative for Davidson for comment.

The festival said that anyone who purchased tickets could expect a refund from Ticketmaster, but those who purchased the headlining pass, which includes high-profile performances with credits to other shows, will have their account canceled and all reserved shows will be lost. According to the email, these passes are redeemable.

Davidson in therapy after fight with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson pose for photographs as they arrive for the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, April 30, 2022. Last week, it was announced that the couple had ended their nine-month relationship. (Jose Luis Magana/Associated Press)

The announcement comes just days after Davidson’s nine-month relationship with reality TV star Kim Kardashian ended. The breakup prompted Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, to post a recently deleted meme on Instagram stating that Davidson “died at 28”.

Davidson was reportedly undergoing injury therapy due to his months-long high-profile argument with West. Magazine People. West frequently taunted, ridiculed, and threatened Davidson on social media while he and Kardashian were dating.

In March, Davidson canceled a previously planned ride on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket after the launch was delayed by one week. Davidson did not comment on the reason for the cancellation.