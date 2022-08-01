New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pete Davidson Working on her fitness.

Davidson, 28, and Orlando Bloom, 45, are set to star in their upcoming film “Wizards!” Photographed on set. The shooting of this movie is going on in Australia.

In the photos, Buff Bloom looks on as Davidson performs a shoulder press exercise. Meanwhile, Bloom showed off his washboard abs in the costume.

Pete Davidson wants to be a father: ‘My dream’

Bloom’s involvement in the film First reported in June. He stars alongside Davidson, Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski and Sean Harris in the film, created by writer-director David Michaud.

The film stars Davidson and Rogowski as two stoner bartenders who discover stolen treasure on a beach.

However, fans can quickly catch Davidson on the big screen in his most recent project, “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.” The film will release on August 5.

Moving away from his sketch comedy roles, Davidson is moving towards film roles. He had roles in “The King of Staten Island” and “Suicide Squad.”

The comedian quit “Saturday Night Live.” The next season was 47. He spent eight seasons on the show after joining the cast at just 20 years old.

Before his departure, Davidson criticized the show in an interview with his close friend Charlemagne Tha God.

“I was literally painted as this big dumb idiot.”

“I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me,” he said in the interview.