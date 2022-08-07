New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pete Davidson And his family is celebrating.

Hours after Davidson and Kim Kardashian ended their nine-month relationship, the “Saturday Night Live” star’s mother Taken to Instagram To share that the family is celebrating Casey Davidson’s graduation.

“Beautiful day celebrating @CaseyDavidson!! PA! We are so proud of you!! Love you to the moon and back… beautiful inside and out! We are so blessed XO,” Davidson’s mom, Amy, captioned her pic.

Davidson’s new film “Wizards!” It is unclear when these images were taken as the shooting took place overseas in Australia. And production is expected to run throughout the summer, E! The news is reported.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson quit after nine months

Davidson’s sister, Casey, recently graduated from Pace University in New York City and is currently in Lenox Hill Hospital’s physician assistant program. Casey, 24, Uploaded her own series She wore a white lab coat and wrote, “26 months and 3 emotional support dogs later!!!” In graduation pictures written as

On Friday, Davidson and the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star ended their relationship.

A source told E! News Kardashian and Davidson still have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but their schedules and long distance “made it really hard to maintain a relationship.”

A source clarified with the outlet that this does not mean that Kardashian and Kanye West will rekindle their relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are moving on, both packing on the PDA with new loves

“The divorce is moving forward with Kanye,” another source told E! News. “They are happily co-parenting.” The couple shares four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

A source told Page Six that the age difference between Davidson, 27, and Kardashian, 41, played a major role in the couple’s decision to split.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they’re in very different places right now,” the insider told the outlet.

“Pete is completely spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to move to New York or wherever he is at a moment’s notice,” the source added. “But Kim has four kids and it’s not easy. She has to focus on the kids.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The source added that Kardashian is “absolutely tired of this relationship and other things going on in her life.”