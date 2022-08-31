New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll ended the quarterback battle Friday night after a preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Geno Smith will be the starter in Week 1.

But four days later, Carroll made it clear that the competition was between Smith and Drew Locke “Always on.”

“Yeah, I think they understand that, it’s always on,” Carroll said Tuesday, By The News Tribune.

Carroll said Smith “earned” the starting gig a few days ago and Locke “ran out of time to make his bid for it.”

“He’s a fantastic player and I have no problem playing him. We’re lucky to have two guys who can go, and if he comes off the bench, when he gets a chance, he’s ready to go,” Carroll said of Locke at the time.

After time lost due to COVID-19 and a Tough night against the Cowboys, The lock continues as a backup. He finished the night 13 for 24 with 171 yards, one touchdown pass, three interceptions and a 51.2 passer rating.

“He’s disappointed, he’s disappointed, you know,” Carroll said Tuesday. “But he knows how we think of him, and he knows how we believe he has a great future and all that. He knows we’ve dealt with him from the beginning and coached him and really taken to him. Up to this point.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.