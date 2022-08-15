New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Pete Carril, the legendary college basketball coach who perfected the “Princeton Offense,” has died, his family said in a statement Monday. He is 92 years old.

Princeton University said Caryl died peacefully early Monday morning.

“The Carril family is saddened to report the peaceful passing of Coach Peter J. Carril this morning,” the statement read. “We kindly ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we process our loss and make the necessary arrangements. More information will be forthcoming in the coming days.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Caryl coached the Princeton Tigers men’s basketball team from 1967 to 1996 and led the Tigers to 13 Ivy League championships and an NIT championship in 1975. He spent one season at Lehigh before joining Princeton and coached several Pennsylvania high schools before that.

The US Army veteran finished his collegiate career in 1996 and helped push the Tigers to the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. He finished with 525 career wins, including 514 at Princeton. He later became an assistant for the Sacramento Kings in three different stints from 1996 to 2011.

North Carolina’s Pete Nance looks to play a role in national championship defense

Tributes poured in on social media for Caryl’s death.

Caryl is credited with perfecting the “Princeton Offense” taught at all levels of basketball.

The “Princeton offense” isn’t necessarily position-based. Four players outside the three-point arc with one player at the top of the key and keep the ball in constant motion to separate from defenders to score easy baskets.

The use of strategy often means lower scoring games. Most notably, Princeton won the 1995 men’s basketball tournament on a backdoor cut against UCLA.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Carroll was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1997.