Mark Canha hit two clutch doubles and Pete Alonso hit a game-winning single in the ninth inning to lead the New York Mets to a 7-6 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Brett Baty hit his second major league homer and Starling Marte had a two-run triple for the NL East leaders, who have won the first two games of a four-game series.

Canha followed with an RBI double in the sixth to put the Mets ahead 4-3. Elias Diaz hit a three-run double to give Colorado a 6-4 advantage in the eighth, but Canha tied it with a two-run double in the bottom half.

“Everybody has that ability. Whether you can tap into it is another thing,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said of his club’s resilience. “When the momentum shifts, we talk about it all the time and they talk about it all the time — just be in the moment.”

Brandon Nimmo drew a one-out walk in the ninth against Rockies closer Daniel Beard (3-4), who hit Marte with the next pitch. After Francisco Lindor lined out to a diving Sam Hilliard in shallow left field, Alonso fell behind 0-2 before grounding a single between third base and shortstop to score Nimmo.

“It’s a privilege to be put in those conditions,” Alonso said. “We had a ton of great at-bats before mine and I thought we did an incredible job offensively, grounding and fighting.”

Edwin Diaz (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

The last-place Rockies fell to 18-41 on the road. They have a winning record (36-32) at Coors Field.

“It was an emotional rollercoaster on both sides. It was tough,” Colorado manager Bud Black said. “We thought we were there with our two better pitchers, but the Mets had some good at-bats.”

New York starter Chris Bassitt led off the eighth with a one-run lead, but was out with one run after Charlie Blackmon reached on an infield single. Mychal Givens gave up a single to CJ Cron and walked Jose Iglesias to load the bases.

After a Randal Grichuk hit, Elias Diaz doubled to center field to give the Rockies their first lead.

Colorado reliever Carlos Estevez struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth before giving up a short-lived lead. Darrin Roof reached on an error by third baseman Ryan McMahon and Jeff McNeil followed with a single. Canha doubled down the left-field line to tie the score at 6. Not even two runs scored.

Canha is batting .412 with 10 extra-base hits in his last 11 games.

“I’m swinging the bat really well and I’m playing with a lot of confidence right now,” Canha said.

Batty, with family in attendance for the second straight night, led off the third by driving Chad Kuhl’s first-pitch sinker into the Mets’ bullpen in right-center.

“I was looking for a heater and got one at the plate and did some damage with it,” the rookie said.

Canha scored on Marte’s two-run triple to make it 3-0 in the top of the fifth.

Brendan Rodgers hit a two-run double over the top of the center-field wall for Colorado in the sixth. Rodgers scored on Krahn’s single to tie it at 3-all.

Bassitt allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk in 7 1/3 innings.

Kuhl was charged with three runs and five hits in five innings.

The Mets will celebrate their first Old-Timers Day since 1994 on Saturday. Many ex-Mets were in attendance Friday night, drawing loud cheers from the crowd of 32,447 when it was shown on the big video board.

One of the former mates at Citi Field is ex-third baseman Howard Johnson.

Johnson’s grandson, Tanner, threw out a ceremonial first pitch while his grandfather was working as a catcher. The 3-year-old lost all five toes when his father, Glenn, accidentally ran over his left foot with a lawnmower.

McNeil is batting a major league-leading .411 (39 for 95) in August.

Rockies: RHP Alex Colome (elbow) threw his third side of the session and is “really close” to returning, according to Black. Colom has no plans to make a rehab assignment.

Mets: Reinstated RHP Tommy Hunter (lower back tightness) from the 15-day injured list. To make room, C Michael Perez was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse. … 3B Eduardo Escobar (left oblique) continued a rehab assignment with High A Brooklyn and went 0 for 3 as the designated hitter facing left-handed pitchers. Showalter said Escobar could return Saturday if the switch-hitter feels better after his at-bats. … LHP Joey Lucchesi (Tommy John surgery) threw a scoreless inning Thursday for Class A St. Lucie, striking out two.

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.93 ERA) pitches Saturday night. Freeland has a 1.93 ERA in three career games (two starts) at Citi Field.

Mets: LHP David Peterson (6-3, 3.44) goes to New York.