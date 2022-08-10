closer
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) The New York Jets are looking to acquire a unique piece of memorabilia: one of legendary quarterback Joe Namath’s fur coats.

It was announced earlier this week that a 1970s mink from the elegant collection of “Broadway Joe” will be auctioned off, with the current top bid below 10,000.

Joe Namath of the New York Jets wears his fur coat during a game against the New England Patriots at Shea Stadium in New York on November 11, 1973.

(Frank O’Brien/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

An exotic tiger-striped minkThe initials ‘JWN’ are embroidered on the interior, with a ‘For Couture Beverly Hills’ tag on the interior chest,” reads a description from Heritage Auctions. “Additionally, this offering includes a 1969 signature issue of Esquire magazine. , and a signed white panel Wilson football.”

PETA sent a letter to Namath on Wednesday asking the organization, which has previously donated similar items, to “donate the coat to displaced refugees in Afghanistan and Syria, where they are kept warm and comfortable with the sole pretext of wearing fur. To homeless shelters in the US.”

Joe Namath in a mink coat for the Super Bowl coin toss at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Joe Amon/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

“While nothing can bring back the minks killed for Joe Namath’s coat, it can provide much-needed warmth to those in desperate need,” PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said in a statement. “PETA is encouraging the NFL legend to score a touchdown for kindness by donating the remains of these minks instead of trying to squeeze a few more dollars out of them.”

Joe Namath (12) of the New York Jets drops a pass against the Baltimore Colts during Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl on January 12, 1969 in Miami, Florida.

(Focus on Sports/Getty Images)

According to the auction listing, the coat “originated from his attorney, James C. Walsh,” and the auction ends Aug. 17.

