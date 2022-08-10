New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) The New York Jets are looking to acquire a unique piece of memorabilia: one of legendary quarterback Joe Namath’s fur coats.

It was announced earlier this week that a 1970s mink from the elegant collection of “Broadway Joe” will be auctioned off, with the current top bid below 10,000.

“ An exotic tiger-striped mink The initials ‘JWN’ are embroidered on the interior, with a ‘For Couture Beverly Hills’ tag on the interior chest,” reads a description from Heritage Auctions. “Additionally, this offering includes a 1969 signature issue of Esquire magazine. , and a signed white panel Wilson football.”

PETA sent a letter to Namath on Wednesday asking the organization, which has previously donated similar items, to “donate the coat to displaced refugees in Afghanistan and Syria, where they are kept warm and comfortable with the sole pretext of wearing fur. To homeless shelters in the US.”

“While nothing can bring back the minks killed for Joe Namath’s coat, it can provide much-needed warmth to those in desperate need,” PETA senior vice president Lisa Lange said in a statement. “PETA is encouraging the NFL legend to score a touchdown for kindness by donating the remains of these minks instead of trying to squeeze a few more dollars out of them.”

According to the auction listing, the coat “originated from his attorney, James C. Walsh,” and the auction ends Aug. 17.