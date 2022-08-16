New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

If you’re looking to adopt a pet, there’s a website that matches you with a furry friend based on compatibility.

The website is called “PawsLikeMe,” and it’s a unique pet-matching service that matches aspiring pet owners to cat and dog profiles based on a personality quiz — much like it does in the dating world.

PawsLikeMe says its quiz is a “3-minute smart survey” that questions respondents on “four major personality quadrants,” including energy levels, confidence, focus and independence.

Fox News Digital Dog Matching Quiz Aug. When conducted on Monday 15th, a total of 40 questions were received.

User-provided answers help PawLikeMe create a personality, lifestyle and household assessment that is used in the pet matching process.

An algorithm is used to match human respondents to their “ideal pet,” which is explained in the abstract.

PawsLikeMe offers a “matchable pet list” so users can find nearby cats and dogs that currently need homes.

This auto-populated list ranks matches by overall compatibility score. Users can also search for their matches with priority filters such as location, housing needs, physical characteristics (age, size, gender and race) and adoption group.

More than 869 “canine candidates” were suggested after taking the Fox News Digital Dog Matching Quiz.

The website PawsLikeMe claims that most of the animals featured on its website come from shelters and rescue centers.

The company says it offers a peer-to-peer rehoming service that connects aspiring pet owners with cats and dogs in need of a rescued and loving family.

It was not immediately clear how many users PawsLikeMe has or how many successful matches have been made.

Fox News Digital has reached out to PawsLikeMe for comment.

The PawsLikeMe Facebook page claims that its rehoming service has matched more than a million people to shelter animals, and that users have rated its pet-matching service as “more than 95% accurate.”