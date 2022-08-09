Peru’s Prime Minister resigns as President Castillo is the target of an investigation

(CNN) Peruvian Prime Minister Anibal Torres Vásquez has abruptly resigned, becoming the fourth prime minister to quit in the past year.

Torres announced his resignation in a letter to President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday, attributing his decision to “personal reasons” and wishing his “friend” Castillo success.

“I am retiring from this position after serving with you, our homeland (and) especially with the closed and forgotten,” Torres said in a letter posted on Twitter.

Under Peruvian law, Castillo must accept or reject the resignation.

Castillo told local media on Thursday that the new cabinet will be sworn in on Friday.

