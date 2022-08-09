Peru’s Prime Minister resigns as President Castillo is the target of an investigation

(CNN)Peruvian Prime Minister Anibal Torres Vásquez has abruptly resigned, becoming the fourth prime minister to quit in the past year.
Torres announced his resignation in a letter to President Pedro Castillo on Wednesday, attributing his decision to “personal reasons” and wishing his “friend” Castillo success.
“I am retiring from this position after serving with you, our homeland (and) especially with the closed and forgotten,” Torres said in a letter posted on Twitter.
Under Peruvian law, Castillo must accept or reject the resignation.
Castillo told local media on Thursday that the new cabinet will be sworn in on Friday.
“From today I will make some decisions about the cabinet, tomorrow we will swear in this cabinet, and I hope it will be a cabinet that lives up to our call…. Let’s create a broad-based cabinet to work. Peru,” Castillo via reporters said while constantly interrupting.
Torres, whose tenure lasted nearly 6 months, announced his resignation after about a week After President Castillo completed one year in power.
He assumed the role in February after former Prime Minister Hector Valler stepped down amid allegations of domestic violence against him.
Valer, who has only been in office for four days, has dismissed the allegations.
Torres’ resignation has now arrived As Castillo himself The opposition is under pressure to resign. Castillo is currently the subject of five investigations, four of which are for corruption.
On Thursday, Castillo went to the prosecutor’s office with his legal team to testify on one of those charges.
Castillo has previously admitted he made mistakes and said he is willing to cooperate with any investigation.
“I submit myself to justice in the context of due process and not for media justice,” Castillo said during a speech before Congress celebrating Peru’s national day on July 28.
Under Peru’s constitution, a sitting president can only be impeached on four charges: treason; blocking presidential, regional or local elections; Dissolving Congress; or obstructing the work of the National Electoral Jury or other electoral bodies.