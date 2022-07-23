type here...
Sports FOOTBALL Perisset pushes Les Bleus into last four
SportsFOOTBALL

Perisset pushes Les Bleus into last four

France reached the semi-finals of the European Championship for the first time by beating the Netherlands in extra time. Eva Perisset’s penalty kick resulted in her team winning 1-0 against Germany in Milton Keynes on Wednesday.

The anticipation was palpable when France and the Netherlands took to New York’s stadium in Rotherham. This quarter-final had all the makings of one of those classic competitions.

The French ignited this tournament with their incendiary attack. However, the weight of the story fell on their shoulders as they had never advanced past the last eight before. Despite five substitutions by Corinne Diacre, Melvin Malar kept her place in front with her team’s impressive 1-1 draw against Iceland.

France 1-0 Netherlands: Perisse penalty knocks out defending champions – live reaction!

The Dutch, accompanied by their singing and dancing fans, defended with difficulty, but they had experience. They got a welcome boost with the return of top scorer Vivianne Miedema from Covid, providing a much-needed lead to an injury-laden team.

Despite Mark Parsons urging his Dutch team to “flip the switch” early on, it was France that predictably got off to a fast start. If it weren’t for Daphne van Domselaer, so impressive in net of the Netherlands, and Stephanie van der Gragt’s body, they would have led at least two or three times more to the break.

For most of the first 45 minutes, traffic was one-way and the Netherlands faced wave after wave of attack. Grace Geyoro checked Van Domselaar at the near post before Kadidiat Diani was allowed to slide into the box, but her efforts were halted. A sharp clearance by Dominique Janssen demanded her goalkeeper give it her all before even the goalposts intervened to block Delfina Cascarino’s shot from a distance.

Diani, with her breakneck speed on the right flank, was a constant thorn in Kerstin Casparius’ side. She provoked France’s best of many chances by putting Malar in the box to be waived only by Van der Gragt’s last desperate defense. Somehow it remained without goals at half-time.

France had yet to score in the second half and that seemed to be on their minds as they returned to the pitch. This and the introduction of Jill Roord at half-time eased the pressure on the Dutch as they immediately became more productive on the pitch. Miedema had the best chance for the Netherlands with a corner kick at the near post.

However, the French still threatened that replacing Selma Bacha would boost their energy levels. The much-discussed 21-year-old immediately caused problems for the Dutch, and only a few inspired goalkeepers kept them from leaving. Wendy Renard destroyed one of her trademark headbutts before Bacha was stung once more by Van Domselaer’s gloves.

France continued to dominate moments, but their fight at the gate continued. When the usual time came to an end, their disappointment became apparent.

The decisive moment came in the 100th minute when a VAR check for Dominik Janssen’s foul showed that the referee had pointed to the spot. Perisse advanced to the semi-finals.

