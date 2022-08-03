New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Meeting a boss’s expectations — regardless of the job at hand — is integral to career success.

If a manager is a perfectionist, it can raise the level of expectations, which can cause additional stress and anxiety and put a person’s job performance, future job reviews — and, yes, even pay on the line.

Fox News Digital asked office experts about how to handle a results-oriented boss who has very high standards.

Career Challenge: Need to keep in touch with your job while you’re on vacation?

If you’re not a perfectionist but a boss, here are tips on how to understand more about the dynamics at work.

Understand the perfection of a leader

If your boss expects perfection from you in daily tasks, reports, proposals, and dynamic projects — yet you’re not meeting expectations — this is likely to cause additional tension in an already high-pressure workplace.

Understanding the manager’s range of expectations helps.

“Perfectionist bosses come in degrees,” explains Jill Chapman, senior performance consultant at Insperity, a national HR service provider in Houston, Texas.

Time Management: How to be more productive at work

On the more reasonable end of the spectrum, Chapman says, perfectionists know their weaknesses — and they welcome feedback so they can become a truly great leader.

There are many strategies that employees can use to work effectively under the most perfect bosses.

Yet “there are those who fear making mistakes at the end, so they set very high standards — sometimes unrealistic standards — that cause them to micromanage the project in an effort to control every detail,” says Chapman.

Want job success? Stop gossiping at work – and help others get off the gossip wheel

For both extremes — as well as those in the middle — employees can use a number of strategies to work effectively under highly perfectionistic bosses, Chapman said.

Find out what sets off a manager

To begin with, Chapman advises that people figure out how to avoid doing things if things or actions are particularly embarrassing for a boss.

“For example, if typos really get under your manager’s skin, proofread everything carefully before sending,” she suggests.

Or, if being late for work hurts, do your best to get to the office and meetings a few minutes early.

And always, always, try to beat deadlines, Chapman says.

Share feedback with the boss before problems arise

If expectations are unrealistic and you both prioritize a new project, let the boss know if you can’t meet the demands exactly as the person asked for them or why — and offer some realistic trade-offs, Chapman advises.

5 Etiquette Mistakes You Must Avoid in Your New Job

“For example, suggest asking another team member to handle the daily financial report for the next two days while you focus on completing a new project,” she says.

A useful strategy is to let your employer know what to do to make sure the deadline is over.

This helps demonstrate that you can be proactive in moving forward from potential problems — and that you’re dedicated to getting the job done accurately and on time, Chapman explains.

Tread carefully with contradiction

If you disagree with your boss on an issue, be prepared to offer feedback that adds value to the discussion, Chapman said.

“Always maintain a professional manner and do not speak or act on emotions.”

That way, you’re demonstrating the designated expertise — and underlining how you can contribute to the best outcome, she notes.

“Always maintain a professional manner and do not speak or act on emotion,” Chapman continued.

“It is important to neutralize the effects of working with an extreme perfectionism that thrives in drama.”

Get motivated to improve your performance

Aligning your work ethic with a manager’s high standards can be a step in the right direction.

“See if it’s possible to learn from perfectionism,” says Dave Fish, CEO at Ladders, a job site that connects professionals to hiring teams and recruiters for jobs with annual salaries of $100,000 or more.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“Ask yourself if you’ve ever felt more satisfaction from a completed task or project because you’ve been pushed.”

The positive work habits you acquire form a lasting foundation for additional career success.