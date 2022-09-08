New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A A popular British children’s cartoon Adds a same-sex polar bear couple to her show.

A new episode of “Peppa Pig” titled “Families” premiered on Channel 5 on Tuesday. In the episode, a polar bear cub is seen talking about it She has lesbian parents to her class.

“I’m Penny the polar bear. I live with my mommy and my other mommy,” the cartoon character explains to her classmates.

“One mommy is a doctor and one mommy cooks spaghetti. I love spaghetti,” says the child, drawing a portrait of her family.

Pixar’s short film ‘Out’ features the first gay lead character

This is the first time a same-sex couple has appeared in the show’s 18-year history. It comes after a petition calling for a same-sex couple in a British children’s program gained 23,000 signatures.

Disney, Pixar’s ‘Lighttear’ Sees Reviving Same-Sex Kiss Amid Controversy Over Queer Character: Report

“Children of same-sex parents may feel alienated by Peppa Pig and other children are more likely to bully them simply out of ignorance,” the petition argued. “Peppa Pig isn’t just for fun, kids are inevitably learning from it too.”

“Peppa Pig” is a globally popular children’s franchise that is watched in over 180 countries. Some American parents have reported on theirs as well Children speak with British accents Because of the appearance.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A Peppa Pig theme park opened in Winter Haven, Florida earlier this year. The cartoon was acquired by Hasbro in 2019 in a $3.8 billion deal.