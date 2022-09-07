‘Peppa Pig’ gets its first same-sex couple – two polar bear moms

London (CNN)“peppa pig,” the hit cartoon show aimed at preschoolers, has introduced the first same-sex foster family in its 18-year history.
The historic moment came during an episode of “Families” that aired on Channel 5 in the UK on Tuesday.
In the short scene, Peppa’s classmate Penny the polar bear talks about her two mothers and what makes each one special.
Drawing a picture of her family — two polar bears in dresses — Penny says: “I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mom and my other mom. One mom is a doctor and one mom makes spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”
The episode divided viewers. While many welcomed the inclusion, others did not support the introduction of same-sex couples.
British advocacy organization Safe Schools Alliance tweeted: “Really happy to see age appropriate representation of same-sex couples on @peppapig with Penny and her two mummies.”
Another viewer tweeted: “This is the end of the Peppa Pig incident. What a shame. Education, no instinct.”
Broadcast in 180 countries and translated into 40 languages, “Peppa Pig” has become a global phenomenon since it hit the screens in 2004. The franchise includes toys, clothing lines, and its own tourist attraction: Peppa Pig World.
CNN has reached out to Entertainment One, the Canadian production company behind the show, for further comment.
In 2019, the campaigners started a petition The authors of “Peppa Pig” are calling for the inclusion of a same-sex parent family, making it more inclusive for all children.
The petition, which has attracted more than 23,000 signatures, said: “Children who watch Peppa Pig are at an impressionable age and will be taught that families with only one parent or two parents of the opposite sex are normal, excluding same-sex families.
“This means that children of same-sex parents may feel alienated by Peppa Pig and bullied by other children, simply out of ignorance.
“Peppa Pig is not just for entertainment, children are inevitably learning from it.”