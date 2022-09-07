‘Peppa Pig’ gets its first same-sex couple – two polar bear moms

London (CNN) “peppa pig,” the hit cartoon show aimed at preschoolers, has introduced the first same-sex foster family in its 18-year history.

The historic moment came during an episode of “Families” that aired on Channel 5 in the UK on Tuesday.

In the short scene, Peppa’s classmate Penny the polar bear talks about her two mothers and what makes each one special.

Drawing a picture of her family — two polar bears in dresses — Penny says: “I’m Penny Polar Bear. I live with my mom and my other mom. One mom is a doctor and one mom makes spaghetti. I love spaghetti.”

The episode divided viewers. While many welcomed the inclusion, others did not support the introduction of same-sex couples.

