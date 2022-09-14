type here...
People's Joker, a queer film set in Gotham City, pulled from TIFF due to copyright issues.

Folk Jokeran unauthorized reimagining of the Batman universe through the eyes of a transgender woman was pulled from the Toronto International Film Festival due to rights issues after a single screening.

TIFF says on its website that the director has made an independent film about Gotham City due to concerns, and the ticket holders will be contacted by the client team.

Neither representatives Folk Joker nor Warner Bros. Discovery, which owns the film rights to the DC Comics universe, immediately responded to a request for comment on Wednesday morning.

Folk Joker Directed by Vera Drew, who also plays an aspiring comedian who moves to Gotham to pursue a career with a community of other characters from the DC Comics universe, including the Riddler and the Penguin.

The film premiered overnight as part of TIFF’s “Midnight Madness” program, with an announcement posted on the festival’s website by morning.

The film was originally billed as containing scenes from DC films, including 2019. Jokerbut Drew told the audience during a Q&A after the screening that she edited those scenes before the premiere.

