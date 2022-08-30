New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Job Training and Placement Foundation of Texas is helping adults with special needs live more independent lives.

Based in Mingus, Texas, The Every & Everyone Foundation offers “vocational training programs for adults with intellectual differences,” according to its website.

The organization’s founder, John Underwood, launched The Everyone and Everyone Foundation in April 2010 and considers himself a parent advocate.

She started the foundation after seeing the benefits vocational education brought to her son, Austin, who has Down syndrome.

“People don’t have real vocational training to put them in jobs,” Underwood told “Fox & Friends Weekend” during a Sunday morning segment on Aug. 28, 2022.

She continued, “I want to create a vocational job training system for adults with intellectual differences.”

Underwood said The Every and Everyone Foundation trains adults seeking its services in one to four weeks.

The organization finds jobs for foundation members in their respective communities.

“We bring them in like any other employee and we train them,” Underwood told “Fox & Friends Weekend.”

Some members of the program work at Beneventi’s Italian Restaurant, owned by Underwood, about 70 miles west of Ft. Worth, Texas.

Aside from job training, Underwood said, participants in each program get a tiny home where they can practice their independence.

Austin became a small business owner like his mother.

“A lot [those who have] “There’s never been a home away from home through this program,” Underwood said.

Underwood’s son, Austin, said he hopes adults with special needs learn self-reliance and independence by venturing out and living on their own.

Austin practiced what he preached.

He owns and operates his own hot dog food truck in Fort Worth.

His business was named Austin Underdogs.

Austin estimates he’s sold more than 50,000 hot dogs so far.

There are three hot dogs on the menu, including The Classic Dog, The Straw Dog and The Jalapeño Straw Dog.