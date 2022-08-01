People who want to visit the world’s tallest living tree now risk a $5,000 fine.

Enlarge this image switch title John S. Chao/Flickr

If Hyperion is said to be the tallest living tree in the world, but no one is allowed to see it, is it still the tallest?

Well, yes, but from now on, visitors trying to see Guinness World Record Tree personally risks a $5,000 fine and six months in prison.

California’s Redwood National Park urges visitors to stay away from Hyperion and the surrounding area, which has been affected by the tree’s popularity.

Hyperion is located in a closed area, which means that there is no official trail to get to the place. However, over the years, many tree lovers have continued on their way, trampling and damaging the habitat leading to Hyperion, according to Redwood National Park.

Staff also found debris and human waste on the way to the scene.

“As a visitor, you must decide whether you will participate in the preservation of this unique landscape or in its destruction?” park wrote in statement last week.

Hyperion, a coastal redwood, rises to 380 feet. For reference, this is 1.25 times larger than the Statue of Liberty in New York.

Named after one of the Titans of Greek mythology, Hyperion was discovered by two researchers in 2006. The park contains several of the tallest known trees in the world, including Helios as well as Icaruswhich is 377 feet and 371 feet respectively.

Redwoods in northern California reach their height through a combination of their leaves and the climate of the region. Their leaves tend to absorb and store more moisture from morning mist, and this species sprouts burl to promote growth after injury. For these reasons, sequoias are also capable of live incredibly long.

But their roots are smaller than those of other trees, which means that it is easy for tourists to work on the soil. And, like many old things, these trees are fragile.

“Forests grow by an inch and die by a foot,” the statement said. “One visitor can dramatically change the environment.”

Hyperion may be the record holder, but the statement claims that it doesn’t live up to the hype and that trying to see it isn’t worth the fine. The tree is tall, but its height is difficult to see from the ground, and the trunk is not impressive.

“Hyperion’s trunk is small compared to many other old-growth sequoias,” the statement said. “There are hundreds of trees on marked trails that are more impressive from the base of the tree.”

Although Hyperion is considered the tallest living tree in the world, it is not the largest tree. This title goes to General Sherman Tree in the Giant Forest of Sequoia National Park in California.