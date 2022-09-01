People want to mine the moon. Here’s what space law experts have to say about rules

Mining on the Moon may sound like a concept from a science fiction novel, but it will most likely become a reality in the not too distant future. This has made it a hot topic of discussion among space lawyers – yes, there are space lawyers – on Earth.

When Michelle Hanlon, co-director of the Air and Space Law Program at the University of Mississippi, tells people what she does for a living, she says most people are confused.

“Most people think I’m a real estate lawyer – what kind of space do you sell?” she said, laughing. But in fact, Hanlon is an expert in space law.

There are several international agreements governing space, including Outer Space Treatywhich was developed during the Cold War and signed by more than 100 countries including the US, China and Russia.

This treaty, which states that “outer space, including the moon and other celestial bodies, is not subject to national appropriation by virtue of the requirement of sovereignty,” is what prevents countries from swooping in and claiming ownership of the moon.

Artistic depiction of the planned International Lunar Research Station jointly established by China and Russia. (China National Space Administration)

“You can’t plant a flag anywhere in space and say now it belongs to the United States, now it belongs to Russia, and now it belongs to China,” Hanlon said.

But when it comes to mining resources on the moon, things get more complicated. Legal Experts working on a tease how exactly this treaty applies when countries – or private companies working on behalf of countries – begin to extract resources from the moon or asteroids.

“Some argue that by building a mining company… you are actually claiming sovereignty in a different way,” Hanlon said. “We have to learn how to do something in space that we have not yet learned how to do on Earth. Namely: to remember and respect each other.”

This will be tested in the next few years as the major space powers compete to establish moon bases.

The NASA Artemis mission, which involves the Canadian Space Agency, hopes to send humans to the Moon by 2030.

This time the plan is not only to visit, but to stay forever. This includes building a base camp at the moon’s south pole, as well as a lunar gate, a spacecraft that will orbit the moon.

China and Russia are developing their own lunar base, created in cooperation between the two countries called the International Lunar Research Station.

To avoid taking resources away from Earth to maintain these habitats, space programs are looking to extract resources from the moon’s icy surface. This includes water essential for human life and a source of fuel when decomposed into hydrogen and oxygen, as well as rare earth minerals and helium-3, a potential source of energy.

WATCH | NASA is calling on inventors to help make sense of mining on the moon:

NASA chose four companies for the “collection of space resources” on his behalf and launched a contest for the public to design, build and test prototypes to excavate the icy moon mud.

“The moon is quite large and it won’t be crowded on the moon itself, but areas where we know there is water will be crowded,” Hanlon said.

Not Wild West

Given the history of mining on Earth, including loss of life and damage to the environment, there are fears that the same mistakes will be repeated when humans become truly space species.

“At times I do get anxious,” said Kuan-Wei Chen, a space law lawyer and executive director of McGill University’s Air and Space Law Research Center.

“We don’t want a repeat of history where countries and commercial operators go into what they call the ‘new world’ to start fighting and squabbling over resources.”

That’s why, he says, scientists and governments should emphasize that there are laws that govern space.

“Space is not a legal vacuum. This is not the Wild West. It doesn’t have to be the Wild West.”

NASA’s Artemis 1 rocket is located at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The second attempt to launch an unmanned spacecraft is scheduled for Saturday. (John Rau/Associated Press)

To help countries make use of these existing structures, Chen worked with a team from McGill University, as well as a coalition of international experts, to prepare manual on international law in outer space.

Given current geopolitical tensions, including Russia’s announcement that it will abandon the International Space Station and build its own, Chen says it’s better to work with existing treaties than try to force countries to agree to a new one.

But the outer space treaty is open to interpretation when it comes to mining.

“The law is very clear that it is forbidden to appropriate the Moon. Does this mean that you are not allowed to extract and use resources found in the soil or the bowels of the moon? It’s not clear,” Chen said. .

Generally agree: if you mine it, it belongs to you

NASA unveiled Artemis Accords in 2020 as what it describes as creating “a safe and transparent environment that facilitates research, science, and commercial activities for all of humanity.”

In a statement sent to the CBC, the spokesman said that “the extraction of space resources is not inherently national appropriation.”

But Russia and China have not signed the US-led agreements, and experts say they are unlikely to do so.

“Russia and China are very firm in the belief that the only place you can establish space law is the United Nations, and they see the Artemis Accords as an attempt to get around that,” Hanlon said.

“I think the US would say we’re not bypassing, we’re just getting started.”

Despite this, Hanlon said the Artemis Accords’ interpretation of the Outer Space Treaty as applied to mining is in line with conventional wisdom. She says the ransom principle, which China and Russia have never objected to, can be summed up as “if you mine it, it belongs to you.”

Michelle Hanlon, co-director of the Air and Space Law Program at the University of Mississippi, said that if people can develop a plan for the sustainable management of resources in space, it will benefit all of humanity. (Presented by Michelle Hanlon)

As nations move closer to establishing their presence on the moon and beyond, Hanlon and Chen agree that more needs to be known about how international law applies.

It is hoped that countries will respect current treaties and find a way to collect resources fairly and sustainably.

If they don’t, or if a conflict breaks out, the international community will have to rely on diplomatic pressure – or there is the possibility of going to the International Court of Justice.

“We need to make sure that everything we do in space, as well as on the moon, does not have a detrimental effect on us right now, but also on future generations,” Chen said.

“These international laws … have been drafted with the guidelines of ensuring that space is a peaceful territory and ensuring a sustainable future for the future of humanity in space, on the Moon and on other planets.”