People say you don’t give it all for the club but that’s bull

TThe behind-the-scenes documentaries so loved in this day and age aren’t known for their rough edges, but for Granit Xhaka, that was part of the point. He let the cameras go into his home for the Amazon series that followed Arsenal last season, and if that humanized him beyond the prickly, sometimes reckless, often divisive but often highly effective character seen on the pitch, then the film did his job.

“That’s normal for me because I have nothing to hide,” he says. “I am Granite here and the same at home. Only on the football field I have a different mask: people have to accept it.”

This is Xhaka’s seventh season at Arsenal and his stay defies ready interpretation. He started it as a first choice in midfield, although much of Mikel Arteta’s team has changed almost beyond recognition in the last two years. Only Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin, neither of whom are particularly close to regular first-team football, are left from Xhaka’s first campaign in 2016-17. Against all odds, given that he was halfway out the door when Arteta arrived, Xhaka has outlasted more famous names, and that’s a strong argument that fans’ eyes usually don’t see the whole story.

Has he changed since that infamous run-in with Emirates fans during a match against Crystal Palace in October 2019 that saw him on the verge of a move to Hertha Berlin that winter? “I think I have always been a good person, but different,” says the 29-year-old. “Many people ask me: “Was last season the best Granite since you were here?” But I’ve never had a problem at this club, not with my teammates, not with the people in the building. It was only this moment with the Palace game, everything else at the club was in order.

“People only see the moment they were disappointed, and they forget the other five years. But that’s part of the business, people don’t see the rest, they only see the moment and give you a number, good or bad.”

This arguably hides some of the mistakes that stained Xhaka’s early work at Arsenal and in the form of rejections, such as a costly red card against Burnley a year later, continued to seep out afterwards. However, when managers consistently value a player, it is a clear sign that the pros outweigh the cons and should be noted. Xhaka told Arteta “I’m gone, I can’t wear a shirt anymore” during their first meeting in December 2019, and was only persuaded to stay after the Spaniard begged him to hold out for another six months.

Xhaka with Arteta during training. “I have had many trainers, but Mikel is probably one of the best because of the way he cooks,” he says. Photograph: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal/Getty

He survived several rounds of culling in which Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were among those who left, and overcame another hesitation of his own last year when he signed a contract extension after Roma failed to secure a deal for him. services. Arteta trusts him even in a team that has evolved to play the fast and fluid football that Xhaka had to contend with and no one in the locker room would downplay his impact on the team.

Xhaka believes that people would be more sympathetic to the players and stay away from lazy clichés if they could look under the hood more often. When he played for Borussia Monchengladbach, the fans came to watch the team practice: there was no hint of a cache, and he laments that this is not part of the culture of England.

“People who don’t see us in training don’t see how hard we work,” he says. “They only see us in the 90th minute. Everyone has good and bad days. That’s why I talked about it with the club: “Why can’t we bring fans, maybe once a week, so they can see how we train?” We don’t come here to waste time and after that we don’t care for 90 minutes.

“We care more than people think. Me and Aaron [Ramsdale] for example, we can’t sleep after the game when we lose, but no one sees it. I am very disappointed and very upset that after that people start saying: “You didn’t give everything to the club”. This is bullshit. But in England it’s so hard to get people to the training ground. In Germany it is different: you have two, three, four thousand people, and they come every day.”

Anyone who gets to the touchline of London’s Colny will see the manager, whom Xhaka good-naturedly called a “freak”. Arteta opened his eyes. “I have had many trainers but Mikel is probably one of the best because of the way he explains how he prepares,” he says. “This not normal.

“We know exactly what we need to do. Not only the first step, but the second and third after, with and without the ball. The way we prepare is amazing, I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

The implication is that Arsenal are better prepared to return to the top four than at any time since the season they fell out of the Champions League places, which was Xhaka’s first in north London and sowed the seeds of discontent that he recoiled. They will host Leicester on Saturday after beating Crystal Palace at the opening night and he believes the fruits of Arteta’s labors will soon be evident, as will his own home life.

“We are building something special here,” he says. “It’s a pity that I only have two years left on my contract. Let’s see what happens in two years, but I see a great future for this club.”