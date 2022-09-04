New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Beachgoers in Southern California have been targeted by swarms of tiny, invasive sea bugs with a hunger for human feet.

The bugs, nicknamed ‘mini sharks’, have been identified as water-line isopods (Axirolna chiltoni), a crustacean species that grows about 0.3 inches (0.8 centimeters) long and can form swarms of more than 1,000 individuals, according to Walla Walla University in Washington.

The “mini-sharks” live in the shallow waters of the Pacific Ocean and migrate up and down the beaches seasonally, inflicting pain on beachgoers.

Bugs quickly find bare feet and bite into their bodies and draw blood. Because the animals are so small, the bites are small but painful like a pin prick. Experts recommend that brisk walking reduces the number of bites but does not eliminate the number of bites.

People attacked by isopods describe the bites as “painful” and “stunning”, noting how the insects attacked their legs and ankles with a group of small piranhas. Attackers noted that the pain subsided after 15 to 20 minutes.

Southern California beaches have issued no warnings to swimmers at this time.