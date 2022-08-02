Pentagon ‘wiped’ phones of top defense officials despite Jan. 6 text and email request

WASHINGTON – The Defense Department disclosed in court records that it deleted text messages and emails sent and received at the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol from the phones of top Pentagon officials.

The text was sought through a lawsuit filed by the advocacy group American Oversight Freedom of Information Act, to learn more about the attack. The group requested Emails, texts and calendar invitations to former Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller, his former Acting Chief of Staff Kash Patel, and former Defense Department General Counsel Paul Ney.

But in a court filing July 12, the Pentagon and the Army said that when an employee leaves the government, “the phone goes clean.” American Oversight requested the records less than a week after the riots, which the Pentagon accepted, but top officials had left the government at the end of former President Donald Trump’s term on January 20, 2021.

“For those custodians no longer with the agency, the text messages were not preserved and therefore untraceable, although it is possible that certain text messages may have been preserved in other record systems such as email,” Pentagon lawyers said in their filing. Pentagon lawyers said in their filing. .

The announcement about the deletion followed revelations that the Secret Service had deleted texts from the phones of 24 employees sought by House committees investigating the attacks. The missing texts prompted two House Speakers to call for the ouster of the Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general, who launched a criminal investigation into the deleted texts.

American Oversight sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland on TuesdayDespite requests from Congress to preserve the records, an investigation into the purging of the records was requested.

“It now appears that multiple federal agencies may have failed to maintain records surrounding the January 6th attack on the Capitol,” Heather Sawyer, executive director of American Oversight, said in a statement. “There are still many open questions about the role of the Pentagon, Secret Service and others before and during the attacks.”

The Justice Department declined to comment on a request.

But former government employees were surprised that the records were erased with the change in administration.

“This is nuts,” Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former spokeswoman for the Trump administration at the Pentagon, said in a tweet.. “When I was at DOD everything on my government phone and laptop needed to be archived. The idea that we only purge federal records when a president transitions is an affront to government transparency.

American Oversight also requested records from Trump administration Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy; General James McConville, Army Chief of Staff; Army General Counsel James McPherson; and Lt. Gen. Walter Piatt, Army Staff Director.

Pentagon records are key to the investigation into the Capitol attack because of disputes over the delay in deploying National Guard troops to reinforce police defending the building.

American Oversight requested the records on January 12, 2021. The Defense Department accepted the request on January 15, 2021. But the administration ended on January 20, 2021 and the officials left the government.

After mobs of supporters of former President Donald Trump vandalized the Capitol, D.C. city officials requested the Pentagon deploy National Guard troops, who arrived just after 5 p.m. But the troops arrived hours after the initial requests, and officials disputed the details of how and when the troops were requested and deployed in the timeline.

