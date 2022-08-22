New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

For the second time, the Pentagon on Monday rejected a request by Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to activate the National Guard to help the thousands of immigrants who have flocked to the nation’s capital in recent months.

Bowser first asked for National Guard assistance last month, but the Pentagon rejected it on August 4. She then sent a second letter on August 11 requesting that 150 National Guard troops be deployed “to prevent a protracted humanitarian crisis in our country. The daily influx of immigrants to the nation’s capital.”

Defense Department Acting Secretary Kelly Bulliner Hawley said in a letter to Bowser on Monday that the D.C. National Guard is not trained to assist immigrants and that the activation would “under-prepared” the military.

“The DCNG does not have the specific experience or unique skills to provide facilities management, feeding, sanitation or ground support for this type of mission or training,” Hawley wrote in the letter, which was reviewed by Fox News.

“Approving this request will also significantly impact DCNG’s readiness,” Holley added. “Dedicating personnel or facilities to such an expanded mission would force the cancellation or disruption of military training.”

Next

Image 1 of 3

previous

Next

Image 2 of 3

previous

Image 3 of 3

White House Pushes Ice to Increase Deportations Amid Immigrant Crisis: Report

About 7,000 migrants have been relocated from Texas to Washington, D.C., since April, and another 900 have arrived in New York City, Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said.

“Before we started moving immigrants to New York, only Texas and Arizona bore the brunt of all the chaos and problems,” Abbott said Friday. “Now the rest of America can understand exactly what’s going on.”

Texas launched Operation Lone Star in March 2021 to deal with the influx of immigrants across the southern border.

Since then, Texas law enforcement officials have apprehended nearly 300,000 immigrants and seized 326 million lethal doses of fentanyl, Abbott said.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Pentagon cited the work of several non-governmental organizations and civic groups to assist the arrival of immigrants.

Mayor Bowser’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.