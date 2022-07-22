Pentagon must end ‘woke’ hunt for military extremism, Fmr Green Beret says

New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A former Green Beret has called on the Defense Department to end the hunt for military terrorism after a ‘fruitless’ investigation and recommendation by the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“I hope the DOD and the Biden administration will take the recommendation so that our service members can return to the war-fighting duties for which they are trained,” Derrick Anderson, a retired Green Beret and former congressional candidate from Virginia, told Fox News.

2023 presented by the Senate Armed Services Committee National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was sent to the Defense Department last month, recommending the suspension of counterterrorism programs in the ranks.

A report accompanying the bill was approved by a narrow margin of 14-12 and stated, “Many service members serve with honor and distinction, and the narrative surrounding systemic terrorism in the military betrays the men and women in uniform.”

“The committee believes that devoting additional time and resources to combating terrorism, which is exceptionally rare in the military, is an inappropriate use of taxpayer funds and should be stopped immediately by the Department of Defense,” the report continues.

Disappointed that the committee’s Democrats voted against the recommendation, Anderson said, “As we’ve seen time and time again with Democrats, they’re digging their heels in on these kinds of wake-up calls instead of coming to the table and saying, ‘Hey, maybe we’re wrong on this.’

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered a military-wide “stand down” to address terrorism in February 2021, after some suspects were indicted in connection with the January 6, 2021, breach of the US Capitol found to have military ties.

On January 2, 2022, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff detailed the hours and dollars spent fighting this alleged extremism within the ranks. Chairman Milley’s letter to the committee indicated that 5,359,000 hours and $500,000 were spent on the stand down, not including the cost of producing the CEAWG report.

“The Senate Armed Services Committee said it would be a waste of taxpayer dollars to conduct this training, otherwise our service members would have to train for combat,” Anderson said of the committee’s recommendation to end counterterrorism programs.

The Pentagon’s Counter Extremist Activity Working Group (CEAWG), established in April 2021, confirmed fewer than 100 terrorist activities in 2021, The Pentagon reported In December.

With about 2.1 million active and reserve personnel in the US military, 100 cases is about .005% of the force.

“Why are we wasting taxpayer dollars on 0.005% of our military being considered terrorists?” Anderson said.

In addition to the taxpayer burden and the impact on combat readiness training, Anderson said the focus on eradicating terrorism has impacted recruitment efforts.

With less than three months left in the fiscal year, all branches of the military are struggling to meet hiring targets.

A Department of Homeland Security survey found that only 9% of Americans aged 17-24 have any inclination to serve in the military, the lowest number since 2007. According to NBC.

The US Army expects to reduce the size of its forces in the coming years due to recruitment difficulties, which are already 10,000 soldiers short of their goal this year. The Air Force is 4,000 recruits behind its target.

Ret. Lt. Gen. Thomas Spohr of the Heritage Foundation said it was the worst recruiting crisis the Army has faced since 1973, when the U.S. left Vietnam and ended the draft.

“When you look at the policies that the Biden administration and Secretary Austin are putting in place, it’s no wonder we don’t have the recruitment levels we have. It’s no wonder we have exponential numbers of people leaving the military,” Anderson said.

The Pentagon was recently criticized after it was revealed that West Point cadets Adopting lessons on critical race theory in documents obtained exclusively by Fox News Digital from government watchdog group Judicial Watch.

“Some might call them ‘woke’– everybody has their own terminology– at the end of the day, they’re not war-fighting functions, I can tell you,” Anderson said of the Pentagon’s focus on social. Legal programs.

In April, Fox News Digital spoke with more than 30 current and former service members, all of whom echoed similar comments, saying they clearly saw no terrorist behavior in the ranks.

During his 6 tours of overseas duty with Special Forces, Anderson said, he never saw terrorism.

“When those bullets started flying, we got each other back. I personally didn’t experience that when I was in the military and I had some of the best and most diverse soldiers I’ve ever worked with.” the combat veteran told Fox News.