The Defense Department is facing scrutiny after the Pentagon’s inspector general concluded there was “probable complicity” over the number of religious exemption denials issued to service members in response to the vaccination mandate.

Mike Berry, a senior attorney for First Liberty, joined “Fox & Friends” Wednesday to discuss why he views the effort as an “ideological litmus test” as service members continue to push back against the policy.

“Federal law requires the government, in this case the Pentagon, to make an individual assessment,” Berry told co-host Brian Kilmeade.

“They have to treat everybody fairly. They have to give them a fair and unbiased analysis when they ask for a religious exemption, and this report says the Department of Defense doesn’t seem to be doing that.”

“This is a rubber stamp process that confirms what we’ve been saying for the last ten months,” he continued. “And really what this is, is an ideological litmus test. They don’t want people of faith to serve in our military.”

According to an internal memo distributed earlier this month, the Pentagon is in “potential compliance” with rejecting requests for religious exemptions to the vaccine order.

Sean O’Donnell, the DOD’s acting inspector general, wrote a report back in June that highlighted “concerning denials” regarding the issued number.

The IG report comes as the Navy reverses discretionary punishments for SEALs seeking religious exemptions from vaccination, which previously made them unenforceable.

“We have to put our foot on the gas pedal,” Berry said. “We must continue to tell the American people and this administration that this vaccine mandate is doing nothing to help us. It’s hurting our country. It’s forcing people who are able to serve out of the military,” Berry said. Army is not meeting its recruitment targets.

“So we need to stop this nonsense and allow people who are ready, willing and able to serve our country to continue to do so, and this DOD inspector general’s memo is really bad news for the administration, for the Pentagon. It shows evidence that the Department of Defense is probably breaking the law,” he continued.

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Mark Siegel criticized the vaccine mandate and said the Pentagon is allowing medical exemptions, but not religious exemptions.

“There is no public health reason to enforce this. An absolute disgrace.”