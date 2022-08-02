type here...
Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law has been upheld by the state Supreme Court

May 2 in Newtown Square, Pa. Here a voter casts his mail ballot for the 2022 Pennsylvania primary election. The state Supreme Court has ruled in a case challenging the constitutionality of a state law expanding mail-in voting.

Matt Rourke/AP


Matt Rourke/AP

Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law has been upheld by the state Supreme Court, allowing all voters in swing states to vote by mail in November and other future elections.

In a 5-2 decision released Tuesday, the Democratic-majority court overturned a lower court ruling from January that found Pennsylvania’s Law 77 violated the state constitution.

Justice Christine Donohue wrote, “We find no restriction in our Constitution on the General Assembly’s ability to create universal mail-in voting. majority opinion.

The state law, which passed in 2019 with bipartisan support, has become the centerpiece of a Republican-driven campaign against mail-in voting in Pennsylvania.

The integrity of the once highly contested voting option has come under unfounded attacks from former President Donald Trump and his allies, prompting many GOP lawmakers to about-face their initial support for mail-in voting.

In fact, the case heard by the courts was brought by a group of Republicans in the Pennsylvania State House who helped pass Act 77.

Many voting rights advocates and election observers have followed the case closely, as it threatens access to the ballot box for Pennsylvania’s more than 8.7 million registered voters.

