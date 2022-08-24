New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Pennsylvania woman lost $2,000 in a bank app scam after paying her electric bill.

Candace Catren told WTAE-TV that her phone rang Monday night from a number associated with the Duquesne Light Company.

“When she answered, she said her electricity would be turned off if she didn’t pay the $498.16 through PNC Bank’s Zelle app,” the report said.

Kateren told the media outlet that she was going through a divorce and didn’t know what bills had been paid, so she agreed to pay.

West Virginia Treasurer Slams Banks For Standing Against Coal: ‘This Is What Powers The Country’

Not only did the victim of the alleged scam say the phone number matched the utility company, she was told to send her Zelle payments to the light company by Dukes. Seconds later she realizes she has fallen victim to a scam.

“I sent $498.16 and then when I looked at my account they took another $498 and then $996,” Ketren said.

US should explore international cyberspace rules with China, Russia: expert

Transactions were posted to two strangers instead of the Duquesne Light Company, as Katren said she typed in Zele.

“That’s a lot of money for me,” Ketren said. “I’m a single mom with two daughters in college, and this is so much, it really hurts.”

Ketren asked to contact PNC Bank immediately. A representative allegedly told her that they are not responsible for Zelle, and that when the deal is done, it’s done and they won’t make any refunds.

In a statement to Pittsburgh Action News 4, a PNC Bank spokesperson wrote, “Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We take these matters very seriously and review and investigate allegations of fraud in accordance with regulatory guidelines. We do not comment. On specific customer cases, we Let’s look into the matter.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

The statement includes a link to the bank’s security and privacy resources.

A Duquesne Light Company spokesperson said they have “worked diligently” to educate their customers about the scams through email, media, social media and other means.