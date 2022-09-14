Pennsylvania voters reveal what will tip the state red or blue in November

New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Pennsylvanians shared whether they plan to vote Democrat or Republican in the upcoming midterm elections and what issues are influencing their decision.

“Democrats because I think they’re going to protect our country better” and “they’re pro-choice,” the Allentown native told Fox News.

But another Pennsylvanian said he would vote Republican.

“Look around. Look at the news. It’s horrible. I can’t do it anymore,” he told Fox News. “Every time you go to the gas pump, yeah, I want to kill somebody.”

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in the Pennsylvania Senate race against Dr. He has a five-point lead over Mehmet Oz, according to a recent Susquehanna Polling and Research poll. The poll also showed that voters rated access to abortion almost as important as the economy and inflation.

“I prefer the Democrats,” Xavier, an Allentown native, told Fox News. “My biggest thing is just about rights.”

“I’m not going to pretend I’m too tough on politics,” Xavier said. “If it’s about people’s rights, like the right of people to have abortions and the right of doctors to perform abortions and not go to jail, if it’s not a reality that’s at stake, for example, I could care less.”

Fetterman, a Democrat, has claimed that Oz wants to ban all abortions and has painted the Republican nominee as an extremist. However, Oz said that the exceptions for rape, incest and threats to the mother’s life “are acceptable to most people I talk to on the campaign trail.”

“Democrat,” one teacher told Fox News, saying she would vote for that party because of “education” and “women’s rights.”

“I hope the Republicans take back the House and Senate because we need a little more stabilization,” Matt said. “I think it’s great to help people. But still, I came from a family that wasn’t exactly poor, we weren’t exactly rich, and we had to work for things.”

A woman named Roxy told Fox News that she would vote Democrat in part because she “doesn’t want somebody who lives here and is from Turkey.”

Born in Cleveland, Oz holds dual Turkish citizenship. He said he would give up his Turkish citizenship if elected to the Senate.

However, another person said he would vote Republican “because I feel like the Democrats let us down.”