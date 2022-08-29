New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican Senate nominee Mehmet Oz took aim at Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman — his Democratic counterpart in a high-profile and high-stakes Senate showdown — for not getting along with President Joe Biden on Tuesday in a key general election battleground state.

Fetterman’s campaign said the lieutenant governor will meet with the president in a week — when both are in Pittsburgh for Labor Day.

Oz’s campaign charged in a release Monday that “no-show John Fetterman strikes again,” as the Democratic Senate nominee once again criticized him as he slowly ramps up his public appearances. Fetterman returned to the campaign trail two and a half weeks ago — at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania — for the first time since suffering a stroke in mid-May.

“My life could have been over three months ago. It’s true,” Fetterman admitted at the rally.

Fetterman has repeatedly aimed to reassure Keystone State voters that he is healthy enough to run for Senate.

“John Fetterman is not transparent with voters about his health or wants to hide his radical positions on everything from crime to the economy. Dr. Mehmet Oz is standing up for Pennsylvanians as John Fetterman continues to hide his dangerous, radical policies that make Pennsylvania less safe,” Oz campaigned. Communications Director Brittany Yannick argued in a statement.

The president, who is from Pennsylvania, traveled to Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday to highlight his $37 billion crime-fighting and police funding plan aimed at making communities safer amid a rise in violence. Biden canceled the trip last month after testing positive for Covid-19.

“John will not be at the Wilkes-Barre event with Biden, but he will be marching in the Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh next week and he looks forward to speaking with the president there about the need to finally decriminalize marijuana,” Fetterman communications director Joe Calvello told Fox News.

The president will mark Labor Day with stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two key swing states with blockbuster Senate and gubernatorial elections in mid-November.

Fetterman and Oz, the cardiac surgeon and celebrity doctor who hosted TV’s popular “Dr. Oz Show” until he launched his Senate campaign late last year, retired GOP Sen. Pat Toomey is running for the seat. Democrats see Pennsylvania as a top pickoff opportunity, and the race is one of the few across the country that could determine whether they retain their razor-thin Senate majority if Republicans regain control of the chamber.

Although he has been sidelined for three months, Fetterman has a healthy advantage over Oz in the race for campaign cash and is leading in the latest opinion polls. A Fox News poll conducted in late July showed Fetterman leading Oz by 11 points, and the average of all recent polls has Fetterman around eight points. Fetterman and affiliated groups also gained the upper hand in advertising spending over Oz and his allies, and Fetterman drew national attention when the GOP nominee repeatedly trolled Oz over New Jersey sources.

But Oz has been aggressive in recent weeks in criticizing Fetterman for not engaging in a series of negotiations that Oz had already agreed to.

“John Fetterman will not be involved,” Oz told Fox News last week. “Is he physically unable? Or is he hiding from his radical record?”

A spokesperson for Fetterman responded, telling Fox News, “John is willing to negotiate with Oz and discuss his plans and record with Dr. Oz so that Pennsylvania voters can see where the candidates stand—but not on Oz’s desperate terms and timeline.”

Fetterman also took issue Monday with Oz’s team’s accusation that he “refuses to campaign.”

Fetterman’s campaign said in a press release that their candidate held rallies last weekend in Mercer and Venango counties, neighboring rural counties in western Pennsylvania.

“You think Dr. Oz can bring out 400 people in Mercer County on a Sunday afternoon? Dr. Oz didn’t even know Mercer County existed a year ago,” Fetterman argued in a statement.

Fox News’ Brooke Singhman contributed to this report