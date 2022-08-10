Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry, a Trump ally, says FBI agents seized his cellphone

WASHINGTON – US Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., said in a statement that while traveling with his family Thursday morning, his cellphone was seized by three FBI agents with a search warrant.

He compared the action to Monday’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, describing it as “banana republic tactics.”

“They made no attempt to contact my attorney, who could have arranged to have my phone if they had wanted,” Perry said. “I am outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI, under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting member of Congress.”

The circumstances surrounding the seizure were not immediately known. The FBI declined to comment on the matter. USA TODAY requested comment from Perry’s office.

Perry is one of a handful of House Republicans who allegedly aided the former president in efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

The Pennsylvania lawmaker said in January 2021 that he had introduced Trump to Department of Justice lawyer Jeffrey Clarke, a top Justice official who had been pushing Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud. Clarke drafted a letter urging officials in six states won by Biden to submit to a separate group of voters who supported Trump, according to testimony before the committee on Jan. 6.

Former senior Justice Department officials have testified that Perry had a “significant role” in Trump’s effort to install Clark as acting attorney general. Other administration lawyers dismissed the idea as “asinine” and potentially criminal, and Trump backed down only after top Justice Department and White House lawyers threatened to resign in protest.

According to testimony from former White House officials during the Jan. 6 hearing, Perry was one of five members of Congress who requested a pardon from the former president after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Fox News first reported the seizure of Scott’s cellphone.

Contributed by: Associated Press