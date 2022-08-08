New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Pennsylvania mother blasted the state’s preschool guidance on Monday, urging that taxpayer dollars should only directly support students.

“The Republican Party has an opportunity in November to be the party of parents, the party of the people. And the candidates really need to focus on their commitment to parents, they need to bring transparency to their education and school choice,” said Veronica Gemma. “America’s Newsroom.”

“Let the money follow the student, especially when it comes to homeschooling and private schools. The money has to follow the student,” she added.

Pennsylvania parents are speaking out against the state’s Department of Education’s new gender identity Page, who suggests that teachers not make assumptions about students’ pronouns, suggests “ne, ve, ze/zie, and xe” as alternatives students can use.

Pennsylvania Moms React to Department of Education Suggesting Children Can Use ‘NE, VE, ZE/ZIE and XE’ Pronouns

“In addition to traditional pronouns (he/him, she/her, they), some people prefer to use gender-neutral pronouns, such as ne, ve, ze/zie, and xe. If you don’t know if a student prefers personal pronouns, always ask. Good,” The The Pennsylvania DOE said .

The Pennsylvania website also claims that the concept of two genders, male and female, is a “flawed concept”.

Fox News Digital spoke with Pennsylvanian, Gemma, about the Department of Education’s initiative.

“As a Pennsylvania parent, I want to know what qualifies them as flawed at all regarding biological sex?” Megan Eileen, a mother, said.

Gemma told “America’s Newsroom” that the state’s new guidance on gender pronouns is “not going very well.”

“This has outraged parents,” she said.

“It’s dangerous and divisive and confusing,” she added. “These kids at this young age, their minds are so impressionable and they’re still trying to learn their colors, their 1s, 2s, 3s and their ABCs. This kind of agenda has no place in the American classroom. And this issue – parents at the ballot box – will speak louder.”

Fox News’ Hannah Grossman contributed to this report.