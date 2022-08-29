New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a “Satanic Club” program during school holidays as students return to class this fall.

Northern York County Schools parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined “Fox and Friends First” on Monday to discuss what she called the district’s “double standard” as it relates to religious freedom.

“If they had a Bible study, the church would have to pay to bus the students from the school grounds and then bring the students back,” Crider told co-host Todd Pirro. “We send our children to school to get an education. Anything beyond that is at home or in your community.”

“It doesn’t matter what any child or their family believes… this is a public school,” she added. “We send our children to school to get an education, not for all these things outside of school.”

Crider said many students are “not okay” with the district allowing the Satanic Temple program, and that those advocating for the program are not members of the school district.

She also noted that she was silenced when she tried to sound the alarm at a school board meeting.

“They cut my mic, I was mad,” Crider said. “They’ve turned off my mic … they don’t say anything in those meetings … they’re just here like they’re there to listen to everybody … so nothing is ever said.”

“Like I said, the people who were there for the Satanic Club, they couldn’t even speak at that meeting because they weren’t in the community,” she added.

The Satanic Temple’s co-founder, Lucian Graves, issued a statement defending the program despite widespread backlash.

“We are not condemning or begging anyone to have a prayer program or anything like that,” Graves’ statement read. “It becomes a problem, a serious problem, when you allow a school prayer program, but you don’t allow any other religious representation.”

The Northern York County School District also responded to community outrage by saying, “As a public school district, our school facilities must be used without discrimination. We cannot arbitrarily pick and choose which institutions we can or cannot use the facilities. If we allow one organization, we must allow all organizations.

“In approving any request, the school district is not endorsing the activities of any outside entity renting our facilities,” the statement continued. “Nor are these organizations allowed to use the school’s name or logo.”