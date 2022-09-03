New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

President Biden may like to play up his working-class roots in Pennsylvania, but manufacturing workers in at least one part of the Keystone State say the White House’s $500 billion student loan handout is a slap in the face to blue-collar America.

Donsco, Inc. of south-central Pennsylvania on Fox News Digital Thursday. The Iron Foundry spoke to several businesses about the student loan scheme.

“It doesn’t affect the people here, it doesn’t affect the people who are actually doing all the work,” said Jim Davis, a supervisor at the Dansko plant. Biden is “going to help people in big cities because that’s what it is [he] want.”

Colon cancer survivor Francisco Hernandez, who was forced out of retirement by 40-year hyperinflation, was particularly annoyed by the handout.

The White House has indicated that Biden’s $500B student loan proposal will be paid for with deficit spending

“Those families are very rich,” he said. “They have the money to pay them, so they get a break and they sit on their couch and their kids are stuck with a degree they can’t use.”

Student loan handout plan from Biden: 10 strong reactions from moms, dads and more

Biden plans to pardon $10,000 in student loans For borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year. Pell Grant recipients receive $20,000 in loan handouts if their income falls below the same threshold.

The White House is also extending the moratorium on student loan payments until the end of the year. Similarly, the Department of Education is limiting undergraduate loan repayment to 5% of a borrower’s monthly income, adding to the cost to taxpayers of the handout.

“An entire generation is now saddled with unaffordable debt instead of at least an effort put into a college degree,” Biden said when announcing the handout. “That’s what today’s announcement is about. It’s about opportunity. It’s about giving people a fair shot.”

Tony Bell, an employee at Dansko Foundry, had a different take on the handout.

“I think it’s a bad idea,” Bell said. “Dansco always hires people, these college kids can always come here during their vacation and work and pay off their loan.”

Many workers expressed concern over Biden’s handout exemplifying personal responsibility.

“If they sign the contract, they have to pay for it,” said Kevin Wasileski. “Why should I pay for someone else’s college?”

Wasileski said Biden’s student loan handout is likely to benefit white-collar professionals at the expense of blue-collar workers.

“I don’t think a plumber should pay for a doctor’s free medical school,” he said.

Committee for Responsible Budgeting He spends a lot of money Between $440 billion and $600 billion.

White House officials claim the proposal is fully paid for because the deficit is already shrinking. Economists say the White House’s comments and reluctance to outline offsets for student loan relief, such as tax hikes or budget cuts, are just plans to pile money on the $726 billion federal deficit.

Donsco workers said that they are busy with their work.

“The sad thing is, the rich don’t pay for it [handout]We are,” Hernandez said. “Everything is a gift, but it goes behind our debt and the taxpayers have to cover it.”