A Pennsylvania man had a little extra in his meals while on vacation.

Scott Overland, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, was reportedly with his family at the Salt Air restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, when he discovered a purple pearl among an order of clams at dinner one night.

“It was the end of the dish and I felt hard and crunchy as I was eating,” Overland told FOX 5 DC.

Overland said he first thought it was a bead or a piece of candy when he saw the pearl.

“…It’s a bright lavender — almost purple, and we’ve never heard of clams producing purple, so don’t know that’s a possibility,” he said.

FOX 5 DC reports that Overland and his family looked back at the shell and realized it was a pearl and saw an indentation growing there.

“We put it in there and it was a perfect fit,” Overland told the station.

FOX 5 DC reports that after a Google search, the overland found pearls range in price from $600 to $1,600 depending on size and shape.

According to the International Gem Society (IGS), pearls of this type – grown on a species of hard brine clams native to New England – are “exceptionally rare”.

Only one in 5,000 shells of this type of clam produce a pearl, and even those that do are of poor quality or damaged, the IGS writes on its website.

Overland told FOX 5 DC that he plans to have his pearl appraised, but still wants to keep it.

He said that his family is thrilled with their souvenir.

“We went on vacation expecting to bring back a T-shirt or a mug, our kids got some hermit crabs, and we didn’t expect to come back with something like this,” Overland said.

