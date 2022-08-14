New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A man accused of driving a car into an event in eastern Pennsylvania killed a woman, allegedly injuring 17.

State police charged Adrian Osvaldo Sura Reyes, 24, with two counts of criminal homicide Sunday morning. WNEP-TV reported.

One person was killed and 17 others injured when a vehicle plowed into a crowd gathered at a Pennsylvania bar for a fundraiser for the victims. A house fire killed 10 people earlier this month. Officials said. Later, in a separate incident, the suspect killed a woman, police said.

“On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 6:15 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police Bloomsburg received a call to assist the Berwick Police Department with a vehicle that was driving through a crowd at a community event on West 2nd Street, Berwick Borough, Columbia County,” a statement said.

Twelve of the victims were taken to Geisinger Danville Hospital, three to Geisinger Wyoming Valley, one to Berwick Hospital and one to Geisinger Bloomsburg in Pennsylvania, according to the statement.

The suspect escaped, but was taken into custody after officers received a call of an assault in nearby Nescopeck. Responding officers found a woman deceased.

The circumstances of Saturday evening’s crash were not immediately clear, including whether it was related to the fire or the fundraising effort.

It was not immediately clear if Sura Reyes had an attorney available to comment on his behalf. He was denied bail and incarcerated in the Columbia County Correctional Facility. His preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 29 in Berwick, WNEP reports.

The identities of the dead were not immediately released.

